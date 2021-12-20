Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52

Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47

Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46

Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56

Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49

Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36

Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41

Hempfield Area 72, Peters Township 65

Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44

Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71

Line Mountain 62, Williams Valley 37

Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41

Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26

Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24

Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42

Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44

Palmyra 53, Annville-Cleona 33

Pine Grove 48, Lehighton 23

Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83

Richland 45, Central Cambria 30

Salisbury 55, Bangor 30

Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34

Southern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 24

Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48

Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57

Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45

Union Area 59, Ellwood City 58

West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51

Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44

