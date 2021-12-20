Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52
Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47
Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46
Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56
Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49
Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36
Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41
Hempfield Area 72, Peters Township 65
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44
Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71
Line Mountain 62, Williams Valley 37
Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41
Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26
Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24
Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42
Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44
Palmyra 53, Annville-Cleona 33
Pine Grove 48, Lehighton 23
Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83
Richland 45, Central Cambria 30
Salisbury 55, Bangor 30
Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34
Southern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 24
Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48
Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57
Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
Union Area 59, Ellwood City 58
West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51
Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44
