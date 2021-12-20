Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28

Catasauqua 40, Southern Lehigh 34

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27

Conestoga Valley 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28

Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49

Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31

Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41

Hatboro-Horsham 50, Bristol 11

Hickory 55, Farrell 54

Kennedy Catholic 55, Erie McDowell 44

Knoch 59, Burrell 23

Loyalsock 72, Towanda 50

Marian Catholic 42, Wyoming Seminary 15

Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37

Montour 62, Ambridge 24

Montoursville 62, Jersey Shore 58

Moon 53, Indiana 50, OT

Mount Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27

Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 46

Palmerton 66, Moravian Academy 41

Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Williamsport 51, Holy Redeemer 49

Wilson 22, Saucon Valley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheltenham vs. Academy Park, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/