Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28
Catasauqua 40, Southern Lehigh 34
Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27
Conestoga Valley 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 36
Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28
Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49
Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31
Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41
Hatboro-Horsham 50, Bristol 11
Hickory 55, Farrell 54
Kennedy Catholic 55, Erie McDowell 44
Knoch 59, Burrell 23
Loyalsock 72, Towanda 50
Marian Catholic 42, Wyoming Seminary 15
Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37
Montour 62, Ambridge 24
Montoursville 62, Jersey Shore 58
Moon 53, Indiana 50, OT
Mount Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26
North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27
Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 46
Palmerton 66, Moravian Academy 41
Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50
Williamsport 51, Holy Redeemer 49
Wilson 22, Saucon Valley 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cheltenham vs. Academy Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/