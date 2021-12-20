Holmgren, Watson lead No. 4 Gonzaga past Northern Arizona

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 on Monday night to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 58 games.

Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona (4-8), which has lost six of seven. The Lumberjacks have never beaten a ranked opponent and were undone in this one by 32% shooting and 20 turnovers.

Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.

Holmgren, a freshman considered the nation’s top recruit this year, sank all three of his 3-point attempts in the first five minutes as Gonzaga took a 16-9 lead. Cone completed a four-point play to pull the Lumberjacks to 16-15.

But the Zags replied with a 15-5 spurt to build a 31-20 lead. Gonzaga added a 15-2 run late in the first to carry a 48-30 advantage into halftime.

Holmgren had 14 points in the first half, while Timme and Watson scored 10 each.

Cone, a transfer from Virginia Tech, led all scorers in the first half with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. But he was shut down in the second half.

The Zags made their first four shots after halftime to open a 59-32 bulge.

Hunter Sallis hit a 3 and a pair of free throws during a 12-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 77-44 with less than 10 minutes left. The Lumberjacks did not challenge again.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Arizona: The Lumberjacks were seeking their first win over the Zags since 1979, and first-ever road win at Gonzaga after 13 losses … Cone leads the Lumberjacks with an average of 17.6 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have played five ranked teams, most in Division I, and went 3-2 against them. The Lumberjacks didn’t offer that kind of challenge. … Gonzaga has appeared in 102 consecutive AP Top 25 polls, by far the longest current streak in the nation. Villanova is second at 46. … Bulldogs coach Mark Few is 43-1 against Big Sky Conference foes.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona hosts Idaho on Dec. 30.

Gonzaga hosts North Alabama on Dec. 28 in its final non-conference game before opening West Coast Conference play.

