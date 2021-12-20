Flyers host the Capitals following overtime win

Washington Capitals (18-6-7, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +130, Capitals -155

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Philadelphia after the Flyers defeated Ottawa 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 3-4-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Capitals are 6-2-0 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 22.

In their last matchup on Nov. 6, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 12 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 20 points. Claude Giroux has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-20 in 31 games this season. Ovechkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed), Max Willman: out (covid-19), Carter Hart: day to day (illness).

Capitals: T.J. Oshie: out (covid-19), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.