Federal trial over alleged improper police force wrapping up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal civil rights trial is wrapping up in the case of a man who accused officers in Ohio’s capital city of using improper force when they arrested him more than four years ago.

Lawyers for Timothy Davis say Columbus police officers verbally abused, punched, and kicked Davis as well as pulled his hair out and stripped him naked from the waist down during the September 2017 arrest.

A lawsuit also accuses officers of trying to block bystanders from filming the arrest. Closing arguments were expected in the case before federal Judge Algenon Marbley this week.

The city has denied the allegations, saying police acted properly when they arrested Davis on several warrants for violent crimes including assaulting an officer. The city also denies officers tried to block filming the arrest.

The city has acknowledged that remarks by an officer at the scene were “inappropriate” but said the officer wasn’t involved in taking Davis into custody.

“I’m going to choke the life out of you,” the officer said at one point, referring to how he would have handled the arrest.