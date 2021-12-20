Chicago takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (10-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Houston looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 9-4 at home. Chicago is fifth in the NBA shooting 36.7% from downtown, led by Patrick Williams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 3-13 on the road. Houston allows 112.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting on Nov. 25, with Danuel House scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.7 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu: out (health and safety protocols), Alize Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Armoni Brooks: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.