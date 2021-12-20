Boyer Insurance Urges the Community to Review Home Insurance Policies and to Winterize the Home

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Winterizing your property and obtaining insurance is what Boyer Insurance is urging the community to complete for the harsh winter weather.

Brett Boyer, the Associate Agent for Boyer Insurance, said many residents in the County are not familiar with the basic general maintenance that should be done to winterize your home.

“So cleaning gutters and downspouts, making sure the water is pushing away from the house to keep everything secure. Ice build up in bridges and gutters are big problems that can cause a lot of damage. So just simple easy things to make sure that you don’t have a claim that can cause frustration and damages that would have to be taken care of,” Boyer said.

It’s very important for the community to also review their insurance policy to make sure that necessary home contents are appropriately covered.

“You’re going to be getting a review statement every time your policy is going to renew,” Boyer stated. “Contact your local agency, whoever you go into to pay your bills or take a look at the paperwork, contact them and schedule a review. We’re here for you.”

Boyer said residents should have the opportunity to understand their insurance policy and can do so by asking their local agent for a full rundown of what is covered and out there.

For more information on insurance questions and concerns, please visit at insurance.ohio.gov and for weather awareness, and for more general maintenance information on winterizing the home, please visit at weathersafety.ohio.gov.