Updated on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 43°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 22°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and quiet Monday, with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon.

As we head into the overnight, skies will be mostly clear once again, along with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s.

More sunshine will be had on Tuesday, with highs in the low to possibly mid 40s. As we head into the middle and end of the week, we will see clouds more dominant in the skies across the region. A series of fronts will move through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as we end the week. A weak cold front moves through on Wednesday, producing a few flurry chances, and colder conditions. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the upper 30s.

A warm front will then move into the region as we get into the day on Thursday. This will give us a bump in temperatures, with highs back into the low to mid 40s. A spotty shower will be possible on Thursday.

Another cold front will begin to move into the region on Christmas Eve, bringing more warmth ahead of it, along with rain shower chances. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the lower 50s. The chance for rain will be greatest late Friday evening into the overnight on Friday.

A spotty shower chance will linger into Christmas Day, with otherwise partly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures. Highs will top off in the lower 50s on Saturday.

We will see cooler air return by Sunday, under partly cloudy skies, along with a spotty shower chance once again.

Have a Great Monday!

