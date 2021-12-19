Towers at Former AEP Plant Come Down

The last visual reminders of Conesville’s coal-firedpower plant came down Sunday morning to create space for the development of a new industrial park.

The former American Electric Plant closed in April of 2020. The 805 foot tall towers were a symbol of the plant that at its peak employed 525 people and 150 contractors.

The property was bought by the Frontier Group of Companies that buys former industrial properties to repurpose, reuse and redevelop them.

“Preparing a former power plant site for reuse is a complex, multi-year process that includes decommissioning the existing plant, removing. contamination, razing structures, and ultimately collaborating with local, state, and federal officials to create and implement a redevelopment plan,” said David Franjoine, CEO, Frontier Group of Companies.

“As the stacks come down in Conesville, it is a bittersweet moment for the community. While many may miss the long-standing physical presence of this prominent community landmark and what it represented, today is a very exciting new beginning and revival in Coshocton County. I recently had the opportunity to tour the site of the facility and to visit with the new owners and their senior management, who have game-changing plans for the remediation, restoration, rebuild and revitalization of the property,” Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger said.

Marge Donley, Mayor of Conesville, also remembers the Conesville Power Plant stacks as an image that has defined the Village’s public image.

“My young grandsons have always known when we were close to home while traveling in the car. As soon as they saw the stacks, they knew it was just a few minutes until they were home.The landscape will definitely change without the vision of the stacks. The Conesville Power Plant provided stability in our community that I hope to see return with The Frontier Groups of Companies plans to revitalize the land,” she said.