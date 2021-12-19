Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 60, Flanagan 58
Addison Trail 42, Bensenville (Fenton) 37
Athens 57, Edinburg (Coop) BK 39
Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Naperville Central 51
Aurora Math-Science 52, Westmont 43
Batavia 73, Glenbard North 70
Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 24
Buffalo Grove 50, Hampshire 43
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 66, East St. Louis 45
Carterville 52, Carbondale 37
Charleston 57, Effingham St. Anthony 54
Chicago (Clark) 74, Phillips 52
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 100, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 33
Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23
Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40
Chicago Little Village 36, Chicago North Grand 30
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33
Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33
Conant 56, Maine West 49
Curie 84, Francis Parker 68
Decatur MacArthur 67, Champaign Centennial 57
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 45
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 62, Simeon 52
DuQuoin 77, Harrisburg 61
East Peoria 52, Eureka 47
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Westinghouse 43
Elverado 80, Thompsonville 71
Fairfield 57, Casey-Westfield 56, OT
Galena 69, Belmont, Wis. 58
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Roanoke-Benson 39
Goreville 78, West Frankfort 45
Griggsville-Perry 54, Mendon Unity 49, OT
Hamilton County 57, Eldorado 44
Heritage Christian, Wis. 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56
Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36
Hononegah 76, Brown Deer, Wis. 72
Hope Academy 81, Morgan Park Academy 17
Illini West (Carthage) 51, Havana 46
Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Gilman Iroquois West 43
Kenwood 69, Sioux City, East, Iowa 67
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 66, St. Francis 29
Lake Forest 84, Oak Park River Forest 59
Lake Zurich 69, Hersey 54
Lovejoy 60, Cairo 33
Lyons 57, Prospect 44
Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42
Marmion 50, Glenbard South 26
Metamora 66, El Paso-Gridley 48
Nashville 44, Benton 34
New Trier 70, Phoenix Horizon, Ariz. 59
Nokomis 60, Auburn 45
O’Fallon 72, Evansville Christian, Ind. 54
Oneida (ROWVA) 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Ottawa 59, Princeton 58
Ottawa Marquette 48, Beardstown 33
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 88, Mounds Meridian 52
Peoria Notre Dame 48, Illinois Valley Central 17
Petersburg PORTA 54, Springfield Lutheran 23
Pinckneyville 39, Herrin 19
Providence-St. Mel 61, Walther Christian Academy 47
Proviso East 81, Prosser 65
Quincy 59, Quincy Notre Dame 37
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 66, Annawan 36
Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Piasa Southwestern 38
Rockford Lutheran 76, Rockford Christian 53
Rolling Meadows 59, Libertyville 45
Scales Mound 64, Farmington 52
Schaumburg 47, Lakes Community 42
Staunton 53, Lebanon 26
Steeleville 55, Trico 36
Stevenson 58, Glenbard East 31
Sycamore 44, Morris 38
Taylorville 52, Rochester 40
Tolono Unity 59, Pleasant Plains 49
Tremont 56, Stanford Olympia 41
Tuscola 87, Tri-County 32
Vienna 66, Johnston City 58
Wayne City 67, Bluford Webber 51
Wells 51, Senn 44
Westlake 57, Alden-Hebron 55
Wheeling 58, Crystal Lake Central 48
Winchester (West Central) 67, Lakeland Christian, Ind. 59
Abingdon-Avon Shootout=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40
Sherrard 63, Galva 25
Crete-Monee Shootout=
Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional South 39
Maine South 77, Romeoville 61
Oak Forest 64, Sandburg 38
Rich Township 72, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 32
Greenville Shootout=
Altamont 64, Greenville 54
Breese Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36
Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46
Monticello 57, Carlyle 39
Monticello 72, Greenville 44
Iowa/Illinois Shootout=
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53, East Moline United 40
Davenport, North, Iowa 69, Geneseo 33
Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24
Galesburg 60, Bettendorf, Iowa 56
Moline 58, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 51
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 68, Rock Island 63
Sterling 61, Davenport, Central, Iowa 57
Jacobs Tournament=
Barrington 53, Prairie Ridge 44
Bartlett 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44
Cary-Grove 61, Streamwood 49
Larkin 87, Johnsburg 49
Loyola 30, Grant 27
South Elgin 46, Grayslake Central 40
Waubonsie Valley 52, Crystal Lake South 50
Woodstock Marian 45, Rockford Jefferson 38
Perryville Shootout=
New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56
Red Bud 70, Valle Catholic, Mo. 61
Ste. Genevieve, Mo. 61, Waterloo 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.
Oregon vs. South Beloit, ccd.
Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.
