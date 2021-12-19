Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Flanagan 58

Addison Trail 42, Bensenville (Fenton) 37

Athens 57, Edinburg (Coop) BK 39

Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Naperville Central 51

Aurora Math-Science 52, Westmont 43

Batavia 73, Glenbard North 70

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 24

Buffalo Grove 50, Hampshire 43

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 66, East St. Louis 45

Carterville 52, Carbondale 37

Charleston 57, Effingham St. Anthony 54

Chicago (Clark) 74, Phillips 52

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 100, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 33

Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23

Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40

Chicago Little Village 36, Chicago North Grand 30

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33

Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33

Conant 56, Maine West 49

Curie 84, Francis Parker 68

Decatur MacArthur 67, Champaign Centennial 57

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Fairbury Prairie Central 45

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 62, Simeon 52

DuQuoin 77, Harrisburg 61

East Peoria 52, Eureka 47

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Westinghouse 43

Elverado 80, Thompsonville 71

Fairfield 57, Casey-Westfield 56, OT

Galena 69, Belmont, Wis. 58

Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Roanoke-Benson 39

Goreville 78, West Frankfort 45

Griggsville-Perry 54, Mendon Unity 49, OT

Hamilton County 57, Eldorado 44

Heritage Christian, Wis. 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56

Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36

Hononegah 76, Brown Deer, Wis. 72

Hope Academy 81, Morgan Park Academy 17

Illini West (Carthage) 51, Havana 46

Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Gilman Iroquois West 43

Kenwood 69, Sioux City, East, Iowa 67

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 66, St. Francis 29

Lake Forest 84, Oak Park River Forest 59

Lake Zurich 69, Hersey 54

Lovejoy 60, Cairo 33

Lyons 57, Prospect 44

Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42

Marmion 50, Glenbard South 26

Metamora 66, El Paso-Gridley 48

Nashville 44, Benton 34

New Trier 70, Phoenix Horizon, Ariz. 59

Nokomis 60, Auburn 45

O’Fallon 72, Evansville Christian, Ind. 54

Oneida (ROWVA) 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Ottawa 59, Princeton 58

Ottawa Marquette 48, Beardstown 33

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 88, Mounds Meridian 52

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Illinois Valley Central 17

Petersburg PORTA 54, Springfield Lutheran 23

Pinckneyville 39, Herrin 19

Providence-St. Mel 61, Walther Christian Academy 47

Proviso East 81, Prosser 65

Quincy 59, Quincy Notre Dame 37

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 66, Annawan 36

Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Piasa Southwestern 38

Rockford Lutheran 76, Rockford Christian 53

Rolling Meadows 59, Libertyville 45

Scales Mound 64, Farmington 52

Schaumburg 47, Lakes Community 42

Staunton 53, Lebanon 26

Steeleville 55, Trico 36

Stevenson 58, Glenbard East 31

Sycamore 44, Morris 38

Taylorville 52, Rochester 40

Tolono Unity 59, Pleasant Plains 49

Tremont 56, Stanford Olympia 41

Tuscola 87, Tri-County 32

Vienna 66, Johnston City 58

Wayne City 67, Bluford Webber 51

Wells 51, Senn 44

Westlake 57, Alden-Hebron 55

Wheeling 58, Crystal Lake Central 48

Winchester (West Central) 67, Lakeland Christian, Ind. 59

Abingdon-Avon Shootout=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40

Sherrard 63, Galva 25

Crete-Monee Shootout=

Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional South 39

Maine South 77, Romeoville 61

Oak Forest 64, Sandburg 38

Rich Township 72, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 32

Greenville Shootout=

Altamont 64, Greenville 54

Breese Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36

Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46

Monticello 57, Carlyle 39

Monticello 72, Greenville 44

Iowa/Illinois Shootout=

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53, East Moline United 40

Davenport, North, Iowa 69, Geneseo 33

Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24

Galesburg 60, Bettendorf, Iowa 56

Moline 58, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 51

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 68, Rock Island 63

Sterling 61, Davenport, Central, Iowa 57

Jacobs Tournament=

Barrington 53, Prairie Ridge 44

Bartlett 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44

Cary-Grove 61, Streamwood 49

Larkin 87, Johnsburg 49

Loyola 30, Grant 27

South Elgin 46, Grayslake Central 40

Waubonsie Valley 52, Crystal Lake South 50

Woodstock Marian 45, Rockford Jefferson 38

Perryville Shootout=

New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56

Red Bud 70, Valle Catholic, Mo. 61

Ste. Genevieve, Mo. 61, Waterloo 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.

Oregon vs. South Beloit, ccd.

Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/