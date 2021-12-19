Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 54, Effingham St. Anthony 37
Addison Trail 35, Glenbard East 21
Altamont 57, Moweaqua Central A&M 30
Annawan 46, Rock Island Alleman 45
Belvidere North 56, Freeport 37
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 70, Kennedy 19
Bloomington 49, Pekin 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Decatur St. Teresa 46
Breese Mater Dei 41, Centralia Christ Our Rock 37
Canton 42, Newark 34
Champaign Centennial 52, Peoria Manual 42
Chester 56, Valmeyer 23
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 63, Chicago Vocational 23
Dixon 48, LaSalle-Peru 33
Dixon 49, Pontiac 39
Downers North 54, Downers South 24
East Moline United 58, Orion 27
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49, Walther Christian Academy 41
Eureka 49, Yorkville Christian 35
Fieldcrest 54, St. Bede 41
Fremont, Neb. 60, Kankakee 22
Galena 62, Pecatonica 31
Galesburg 62, Bloomington 39
Galesburg 71, Burlington, Iowa 23
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 38, Rochelle 33
Granite City 54, Carbondale 15
Graves Co., Ky. 56, Vienna 39
Hamilton County 53, Mt. Carmel 11
Herscher 51, Coal City 31
Highland, Mo. 42, Rushville-Industry 31
Hinsdale South 38, Minooka 33
Illinois Valley Central 40, Streator 30
Joliet West 71, Waubonsie Valley 42
Kaneland 37, Burlington Central 21
Lisle (Benet Academy) 53, St. Viator 40
Macon Meridian 45, Maroa-Forsyth 44
Macon, Mo. 45, Highland 32
Maroa-Forsyth 40, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 24
Marshall 65, Oblong 27
McGivney Catholic High School 39, Greenville 35
Metamora 46, Morton 43
Monmouth-Roseville 46, Camp Point Central 44
Mt. Pulaski 51, Blue Ridge 4
Nokomis 62, Mount Olive 20
Normal Community 73, Urbana 27
Okaw Valley 37, LeRoy 36
Oregon 38, South Beloit 23
Ottawa 38, Illinois Valley Central 28
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 66, Mounds Meridian 62
Palatine 49, Grayslake Central 43
Payton 45, Regina 31
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Danville 16
Pinckneyville 79, Cairo 29
Putnam County 31, Seneca 29
Romeoville 52, Aurora Central Catholic 22
Sandburg 57, Glenbrook South 40
Schaumburg 55, South Elgin 49
Sherrard 71, Wethersfield 24
Springfield Lanphier 53, Jacksonville 37
Stevenson 56, Buffalo Grove 34
Grant Tournament=
Grant 74, Waukegan 58
Knoxville Tournament=
Illini Bluffs 46, Biggsville West Central 36
Libertyville Tournament=
Cary-Grove 50, Vernon Hills 17
Conant 69, Wheeling 38
Libertyville 47, Streamwood 10
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Homewood-Flossmoor 32, Westview, Tenn. 30
Kenwood 57, Lubbock Cooper, Texas 53
Northern Illinois Tournament=
Amundsen 36, Marengo 32
Crystal Lake Central 46, Woodstock Marian 17
DeKalb 61, Johnsburg 50
Grayslake North 54, Johnsburg 38
Lakes Community 58, Amundsen 47
McHenry 64, Lakes Community 35
Prairie Ridge 61, Grayslake North 32
Prairie Ridge 64, DeKalb 32
Round Lake 41, Crystal Lake South 10
Round Lake 46, Woodstock North 37
Wauconda 51, Richmond-Burton 35
Woodstock Marian 50, Wauconda 39
Woodstock North 45, Belvidere 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cobden vs. DuQuoin, ccd.
