Manhattan faces CSU

Charleston Southern (3-7) vs. Manhattan (6-3)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Manhattan look to bounce back from losses. Charleston Southern fell short in a 78-75 game at home to Tennessee State on Thursday. Manhattan lost 96-62 on the road to Utah on Dec. 11.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Jose Perez has put up 12.6 points and 5.8 assists to lead the charge for the Jaspers. Complementing Perez is Warren Williams, who is accounting for 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers are led by Tahlik Chavez, who is averaging 11 points.TERRIFIC TAHLIK: Chavez has connected on 33.8 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Manhattan is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 68.8 percent of its free throws. The Jaspers are 1-3 when they shoot below 68.8 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has an assist on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) over its past three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

