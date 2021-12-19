Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom ahead of Odermatt

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen moved up from seventh after the opening leg to win the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday for his first victory in the discipline since raising the trophy on the same Gran Risa course two years ago.

Kristoffersen finished 0.31 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt and 0.37 ahead of Manuel Feller of Austria.

First-run leader Mathieu Faivre struggled in his second trip down the twisty course and finished 16th, despite one of his French coaches setting the second run.

It was the 24th World Cup victory of Krisoffersen’s career, moving him ahead of teammate Kjetil Jansrud and former Swiss standout Michael von Grünigen into a tie for 16th on the all-time list with Italian great Gustav Thöni.

Kristoffersen has 19 slalom wins and now five in giant slalom.

American racer River Radamus matched his best career result by finishing sixth, despite crossing the line during his opening run in a deep crouch, just barely keeping it together as he lost control then spun out in the finish area. He stood fourth after the first leg.

The 23-year-old Radamus won three golds at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and four medals (two golds and two silvers) at the junior world championships.

Another giant slalom is scheduled for the Gran Risa on Monday.

