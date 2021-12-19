BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 43, Wissahickon 36
Abraham Lincoln 61, Sharpsville 32
Aliquippa 59, Rochester 37
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango 30
Allentown Allen 78, Bethlehem Freedom 62
Allentown Central Catholic 39, Bethlehem Catholic 29
Antietam 41, Schuylkill Valley 29
Apollo-Ridge 38, Valley 36
Archbishop Carroll 67, Central Martinsburg 28
Archbishop Carroll 67, Philadelphia Central 28
Avonworth 62, Moon 42
Baldwin 74, Thomas Jefferson 45
Beaver Area 65, Hopewell 47
Belle Vernon 74, Mount Pleasant 25
Bellefonte 74, Mount Union 48
Bentworth 72, Avella 58
Berks Catholic 59, Conrad Weiser 44
Blue Ridge School, Va. 73, Episcopal Academy 41
Brandywine Heights 61, Kutztown 46
Burlington, N.C. 80, Philadelphia MC&S 39
Butler 62, Seneca Valley 55
Calvary Christian 53, Renaissance Academy 35
Camp Hill Trinity 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 51
Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57
Central Bucks East 62, Souderton 56
Central Dauphin 54, Altoona 28
Chambersburg 73, Harrisburg 64
Cheltenham 73, Upper Moreland 50
Christopher Dock 55, Bristol 44
Cocalico 33, Garden Spot 26
Constitution 71, Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 62
Cornell 52, Propel Montour High School 47
Coventry Christian 60, Valley Forge Baptist 59
Cumberland Valley 62, State College 47
Deer Lakes 54, Knoch 45
Derry 64, Keystone Oaks 61
ELCO 42, Donegal 33
East Allegheny 56, Clairton 50
Elizabeth Forward 55, South Park 44
Elizabethtown 62, Conestoga Valley 52
Ellwood City 61, Sharpsville 32
Fairfield 65, Biglerville 46
Fairview 46, Mercyhurst Prep 29
Fannett-Metal 74, Northern Bedford 69
Fleetwood 46, Hamburg 38
Fox Chapel 69, Peters Township 64
Freedom Area 69, Mohawk 41
Freeport 72, Springdale 42
George School 72, Princeton Day, N.J. 36
Germantown Friends 92, Erie Cathedral Prep 51
Gettysburg 53, York Suburban 46
Governor Mifflin 54, West Lawn Wilson 52
Greenville 37, Sharon 35
Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT
Hampton 63, Plum 42
Harbor Creek 57, North East 51
Hempfield 56, Cedar Crest 42
Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 42
Hickory 71, Wilmington 18
Jenkintown 71, Valley Forge Military 53
Julia R Masterman 57, Franklin Towne Charter 44
Kennedy Catholic 89, West Middlesex 51
Keystone 47, Moniteau 43
Kiski Area 60, Franklin Regional 48
Lakeland 37, Western Wayne 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Solanco 40
Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 54
Lancaster McCaskey 69, Penn Manor 53
Lancaster Mennonite 57, Lancaster Country Day 38
Lewisburg 64, Selinsgrove 32
Littlestown 41, Delone 37
Lower Merion 58, Garnet Valley 45
Lower Moreland 47, New Hope-Solebury 36
Mapletown 63, Frazier 62
Mars 75, Armstrong 51
Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 24
Mifflinburg 50, Muncy 37
Montour 68, Blackhawk 53
Mount Calvary 86, Harrisburg Christian 35
Mount Lebanon 55, Norwin 53
Muhlenberg 80, Daniel Boone 26
Neighborhood Academy 58, Geibel Catholic 37
North Allegheny 74, Pine-Richland 70
North Penn 79, Pennridge 53
Northern York 49, West Perry 41
Northgate 69, South Side 60
Northumberland Christian 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 44
Northwestern Lehigh 53, Moravian Academy 29
Palmyra 36, Red Land 22
Penn Charter 62, Freire Charter 34
Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 37
Pequea Valley 45, Annville-Cleona 44
Philadelphia Northeast 49, Parkway Center City 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Burrell 58
Pittston Area 36, North Pocono 33
Pleasant Valley 54, Pocono Mountain East 50
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 51, Hatboro-Horsham 32
Pocono Mountain West 58, East Stroudsburg South 38
Reading 66, Exeter 40
Richland 59, Bishop Carroll 49
Riverside 66, Honesdale 42
Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50
Salisbury 49, Catasauqua 26
Seneca 58, Eisenhower 28
Seton-LaSalle 78, Serra Catholic 40
Shady Side Academy 76, Steel Valley 44
Shaler 68, Indiana 30
South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 43
South Fayette 41, Bethel Park 37
South Philadelphia 65, Roxborough 45
South Williamsport 71, Montgomery 52
Southern Fulton 46, Southern Huntingdon 37
Susquehanna Township 41, MMI Prep 11
Tyrone 66, Susquehannock 60
Union Area 84, Elwood City Riverside 51
Uniontown 61, Yough 43
United 61, Penns Manor 45
Upper Dublin 56, Quakertown 44
Upper St. Clair 72, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 24
Valley View 61, Hanover Area 33
Warwick 62, Ephrata 40
Washington 56, Brownsville 37
Waynesburg Central 51, Bethlehem Center 20
West Allegheny 84, Ringgold 48
West Philadelphia 77, SLA Beeber 42
West Shamokin 47, Cambria Heights 31
West York 91, Dover 27
Whitehall 51, Easton 39
William Tennent 43, Springfield Montco 34
Williamsport 40, Crestwood 32
Woodland Hills 77, Greater Latrobe 52
York 75, Central York 73
York County Tech 60, Hanover 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ambridge vs. Central Valley, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Lake-Lehman vs. Lackawanna Trail, ccd.
Sto-Rox vs. Pittsburgh Obama, ppd.
West Mifflin vs. Brashear, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/