BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 43, Wissahickon 36

Abraham Lincoln 61, Sharpsville 32

Aliquippa 59, Rochester 37

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango 30

Allentown Allen 78, Bethlehem Freedom 62

Allentown Central Catholic 39, Bethlehem Catholic 29

Antietam 41, Schuylkill Valley 29

Apollo-Ridge 38, Valley 36

Archbishop Carroll 67, Central Martinsburg 28

Archbishop Carroll 67, Philadelphia Central 28

Avonworth 62, Moon 42

Baldwin 74, Thomas Jefferson 45

Beaver Area 65, Hopewell 47

Belle Vernon 74, Mount Pleasant 25

Bellefonte 74, Mount Union 48

Bentworth 72, Avella 58

Berks Catholic 59, Conrad Weiser 44

Blue Ridge School, Va. 73, Episcopal Academy 41

Brandywine Heights 61, Kutztown 46

Burlington, N.C. 80, Philadelphia MC&S 39

Butler 62, Seneca Valley 55

Calvary Christian 53, Renaissance Academy 35

Camp Hill Trinity 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 51

Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57

Central Bucks East 62, Souderton 56

Central Dauphin 54, Altoona 28

Chambersburg 73, Harrisburg 64

Cheltenham 73, Upper Moreland 50

Christopher Dock 55, Bristol 44

Cocalico 33, Garden Spot 26

Constitution 71, Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 62

Cornell 52, Propel Montour High School 47

Coventry Christian 60, Valley Forge Baptist 59

Cumberland Valley 62, State College 47

Deer Lakes 54, Knoch 45

Derry 64, Keystone Oaks 61

ELCO 42, Donegal 33

East Allegheny 56, Clairton 50

Elizabeth Forward 55, South Park 44

Elizabethtown 62, Conestoga Valley 52

Ellwood City 61, Sharpsville 32

Fairfield 65, Biglerville 46

Fairview 46, Mercyhurst Prep 29

Fannett-Metal 74, Northern Bedford 69

Fleetwood 46, Hamburg 38

Fox Chapel 69, Peters Township 64

Freedom Area 69, Mohawk 41

Freeport 72, Springdale 42

George School 72, Princeton Day, N.J. 36

Germantown Friends 92, Erie Cathedral Prep 51

Gettysburg 53, York Suburban 46

Governor Mifflin 54, West Lawn Wilson 52

Greenville 37, Sharon 35

Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT

Hampton 63, Plum 42

Harbor Creek 57, North East 51

Hempfield 56, Cedar Crest 42

Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 42

Hickory 71, Wilmington 18

Jenkintown 71, Valley Forge Military 53

Julia R Masterman 57, Franklin Towne Charter 44

Kennedy Catholic 89, West Middlesex 51

Keystone 47, Moniteau 43

Kiski Area 60, Franklin Regional 48

Lakeland 37, Western Wayne 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Solanco 40

Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 54

Lancaster McCaskey 69, Penn Manor 53

Lancaster Mennonite 57, Lancaster Country Day 38

Lewisburg 64, Selinsgrove 32

Littlestown 41, Delone 37

Lower Merion 58, Garnet Valley 45

Lower Moreland 47, New Hope-Solebury 36

Mapletown 63, Frazier 62

Mars 75, Armstrong 51

Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 24

Mifflinburg 50, Muncy 37

Montour 68, Blackhawk 53

Mount Calvary 86, Harrisburg Christian 35

Mount Lebanon 55, Norwin 53

Muhlenberg 80, Daniel Boone 26

Neighborhood Academy 58, Geibel Catholic 37

North Allegheny 74, Pine-Richland 70

North Penn 79, Pennridge 53

Northern York 49, West Perry 41

Northgate 69, South Side 60

Northumberland Christian 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 44

Northwestern Lehigh 53, Moravian Academy 29

Palmyra 36, Red Land 22

Penn Charter 62, Freire Charter 34

Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 37

Pequea Valley 45, Annville-Cleona 44

Philadelphia Northeast 49, Parkway Center City 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Burrell 58

Pittston Area 36, North Pocono 33

Pleasant Valley 54, Pocono Mountain East 50

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 51, Hatboro-Horsham 32

Pocono Mountain West 58, East Stroudsburg South 38

Reading 66, Exeter 40

Richland 59, Bishop Carroll 49

Riverside 66, Honesdale 42

Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50

Salisbury 49, Catasauqua 26

Seneca 58, Eisenhower 28

Seton-LaSalle 78, Serra Catholic 40

Shady Side Academy 76, Steel Valley 44

Shaler 68, Indiana 30

South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 43

South Fayette 41, Bethel Park 37

South Philadelphia 65, Roxborough 45

South Williamsport 71, Montgomery 52

Southern Fulton 46, Southern Huntingdon 37

Susquehanna Township 41, MMI Prep 11

Tyrone 66, Susquehannock 60

Union Area 84, Elwood City Riverside 51

Uniontown 61, Yough 43

United 61, Penns Manor 45

Upper Dublin 56, Quakertown 44

Upper St. Clair 72, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 24

Valley View 61, Hanover Area 33

Warwick 62, Ephrata 40

Washington 56, Brownsville 37

Waynesburg Central 51, Bethlehem Center 20

West Allegheny 84, Ringgold 48

West Philadelphia 77, SLA Beeber 42

West Shamokin 47, Cambria Heights 31

West York 91, Dover 27

Whitehall 51, Easton 39

William Tennent 43, Springfield Montco 34

Williamsport 40, Crestwood 32

Woodland Hills 77, Greater Latrobe 52

York 75, Central York 73

York County Tech 60, Hanover 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ambridge vs. Central Valley, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Lake-Lehman vs. Lackawanna Trail, ccd.

Sto-Rox vs. Pittsburgh Obama, ppd.

West Mifflin vs. Brashear, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/