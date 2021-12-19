Carter, Delaware St. visit Wagner

Delaware State (2-9) vs. Wagner (4-2)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Myles Carter and Delaware State will go up against Alex Morales and Wagner. Carter has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Morales is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Morales, Elijah Ford, Will Martinez and Raekwon Rogers have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Carter has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 59: Delaware State is 0-9 when it allows at least 59 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 59.

FLOOR SPACING: Delaware State’s Dominik Fragala has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 32.5 percent of them, and is 7 of 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wagner defense has allowed only 59.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Seahawks 30th among Division I teams. The Delaware State offense has averaged 63.9 points through 11 games (ranked 251st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com