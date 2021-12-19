Buffalo hosts Columbus, aims to break home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Columbus looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Sabres are 4-9-5 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent opportunities.

The Blue Jackets are 2-5-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Columbus won 7-4. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals, adding eight assists and recording 18 points. Kyle Okposo has 8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Max Domi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.