Atlanta faces Cleveland on 6-game home slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (14-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Cleveland looking to break its six-game home losing streak.

The Hawks are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.6 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 101-95 in their last meeting on Oct. 23. Ricky Rubio led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.1 points and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Trae Young: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.