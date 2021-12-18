Saturday the Zanesville community and the nation honored the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Around the country exactly at 12pm 4,000 cemeteries took part in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Locally, many gathered at Greenwood Cemetery as over 300 wreaths were laid on gravestones.



“2 million people, volunteers all across the country came together to remember, honor, teach what our freedom means here in the United States and what our veterans have done for us. to be able to bring something so large and bring it to our town our size just means a tremendous amount,” said Location Coordinator Brad McCune.

“Not everyone is joyful at this time. Many have lost loved ones and many are struggling with insecurities, food, housing and otherwise and to be able to see that we live in a country where there are freedoms that have been fought for and that we continue to try and serve and encourage and assist one another. I think it’s a fitting time to honor our veterans that have given us the freedom and the country we live in,” said Becky Joseph of the Veterans Appreciation Foundation.

Local dignitaries spoke and were joined by the JROTC from Zanesville High School and the local VFW and American Legion Posts.

