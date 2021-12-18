Suspect Wanted in Pursuit

The Roseville Police Department needs your help locating a suspect that led police on a pursuit Friday night.

It took place just before midnight when the Roseville Police Department was dispatched to Higgins Lumber Yard to assist the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office on a suspicious vehicle report.

Upon arrival the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. Roseville Police were joined by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Crooksville Police. The pursuit on State Route 93 reached speeds of 68mph. It ended in Moxahala when the suspect stopped and fled on foot.

It was revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Columbus on December 14. Police said during a search of the vehicle they found drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside a backpack. The suspect remains at large.

The suspect is described as being between the age of 20-30. If anyone has any information contact the Roseville Police Department at (740) 476-2595.