Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 59, Cory-Rawson 55

Akr. Coventry 74, Akr. Ellet 73

Akr. Firestone 42, Massillon Perry 40

Antwerp 62, Delphos Jefferson 40

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Gates Mills Hawken 55

Ashville Teays Valley 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 55

Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Williamsport Westfall 42

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

Bellevue 45, Vermilion 16

Belpre 56, Portsmouth Clay 53

Bethel-Tate 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Trinity, W.Va. 37

Bishop Ready 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 40

Bloom-Carroll 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Bradford 74, Day. Miami Valley 27

Brunswick 52, Medina Highland 49

Can. Cent. Cath. 61, Massillon Tuslaw 55

Castalia Margaretta 69, Milan Edison 29

Cedarville 50, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Chagrin Falls 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Painesville Harvey 58, OT

Chillicothe 56, Jackson 52

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Frankfort Adena 42

Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Piketon 50

Cin. Elder 93, Cin. Mariemont 63

Cin. Madeira 51, Williamsburg 39

Cin. Moeller 53, Can. McKinley 44

Circleville 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Clayton Northmont 68, Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, OT

Cols. Bexley 49, London 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 71, Cols. Wellington 50

Cols. Upper Arlington 71, Cols. Briggs 21

Cols. Walnut Ridge 67, Reynoldsburg 66

Crestline 49, Plymouth 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Can. South 35

Day. Dunbar 66, Tol. Rogers 17

Day. Meadowdale 53, Day. Stivers 40

Defiance Ayersville 46, Coldwater 39

Delaware Buckeye Valley 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26

Delaware Hayes 52, St. Clairsville 47

Dover 62, Linsly, W.Va. 50

Dublin Jerome 68, Bellefontaine 23

Edon 36, Montpelier 22

Elida 68, Van Buren 47

Elliott Co., Ky. 86, Ironton 64

Fairfield Christian 46, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Findlay 65, Holland Springfield 57

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Lima Bath 54

Ft. Recovery 44, Ansonia 39, OT

Georgetown 65, New Richmond 57

Gibsonburg 47, Kansas Lakota 25

Gorham Fayette 44, W. Unity Hilltop 21

Granville 66, Zanesville 47

Greenup Co., Ky. 51, S. Point 41

Grove City Christian 64, Millersport 44

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Columbus Grove 40

Heath 60, Johnstown Northridge 45

Hicksville 46, Stryker 41

Howard E. Knox 61, Granville Christian 47

Huron 71, Port Clinton 44

Independence 73, Rittman 55

Jefferson County 69, E. Palestine 55

Johnstown 54, Hebron Lakewood 18

Kingsway Christian 59, Northwest Ohio Schools 56

Lakewood St. Edward 69, Tol. St. John’s 64

Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Wapakoneta 50

Liberty Center 49, Defiance Tinora 40

Lima Temple Christian 44, New Knoxville 31

Lorain Clearview 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 46

Lucas 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 33

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Celina 30

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Kenton 51

Mentor 65, Dalton 61

Miller City 67, McComb 52

Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Warsaw River View 58

Minster 44, Anna 43

Morral Ridgedale 55, Delaware Christian 36

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 86, Attica Seneca E. 63

New Bremen 67, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

New Riegel 62, Lakeside Danbury 35

Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Toronto 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Archbold 34

Ottoville 46, Paulding 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 73, Newark Licking Valley 46

Perrysburg 78, Tol. Woodward 37

Pettisville 47, Sherwood Fairview 27

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, Greenville 44

Richmond Hts. 89, Perry 87

Salineville Southern 58, Richmond Edison 45

Sandusky 65, Clyde 54

Sandusky St. Mary 61, Fremont St. Joseph 35

Seaman N. Adams 59, Manchester 50

Shadyside 53, Cambridge 42

Spencerville 56, Kalida 52

St. Marys Memorial 56, Rockford Parkway 46

St. Patrick, Ky. 60, Hillsboro Christian Academy 28

Strasburg-Franklin 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41

Swanton 57, Edgerton 45

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Bucyrus Wynford 39

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tiffin Columbian 71, Sandusky Perkins 44

Tol. Christian 66, Northwood 37

Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Oregon Stritch 32

Tol. Start 58, Ashland 46

Upper Sandusky 76, Bucyrus 48

Utica 59, Newark Cath. 38

Van Wert 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 55

Van Wert Lincolnview 60, Ft. Jennings 47

Versailles 57, Ft. Loramie 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Washington C.H. 49

Wauseon 49, Genoa Area 43

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 83, Belmont Union Local 50

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 41

Willard 60, Oak Harbor 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Portsmouth W. 52

Wilmington 57, Cin. NW 52

Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 37

Youngs. Liberty 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

The Alley Classic=

Glouster Trimble 65, Caldwell 51

Newark 60, Waverly 55

Proctorville Fairland 81, Stewart Federal Hocking 38

Vincent Warren 79, Albany Alexander 57

___

