Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 59, Cory-Rawson 55
Akr. Coventry 74, Akr. Ellet 73
Akr. Firestone 42, Massillon Perry 40
Antwerp 62, Delphos Jefferson 40
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Gates Mills Hawken 55
Ashville Teays Valley 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 55
Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Williamsport Westfall 42
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Bellevue 45, Vermilion 16
Belpre 56, Portsmouth Clay 53
Bethel-Tate 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Trinity, W.Va. 37
Bishop Ready 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 40
Bloom-Carroll 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Bradford 74, Day. Miami Valley 27
Brunswick 52, Medina Highland 49
Can. Cent. Cath. 61, Massillon Tuslaw 55
Castalia Margaretta 69, Milan Edison 29
Cedarville 50, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Chagrin Falls 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 39
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Painesville Harvey 58, OT
Chillicothe 56, Jackson 52
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Frankfort Adena 42
Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Piketon 50
Cin. Elder 93, Cin. Mariemont 63
Cin. Madeira 51, Williamsburg 39
Cin. Moeller 53, Can. McKinley 44
Circleville 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Clayton Northmont 68, Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, OT
Cols. Bexley 49, London 43
Cols. Grandview Hts. 71, Cols. Wellington 50
Cols. Upper Arlington 71, Cols. Briggs 21
Cols. Walnut Ridge 67, Reynoldsburg 66
Crestline 49, Plymouth 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Can. South 35
Day. Dunbar 66, Tol. Rogers 17
Day. Meadowdale 53, Day. Stivers 40
Defiance Ayersville 46, Coldwater 39
Delaware Buckeye Valley 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26
Delaware Hayes 52, St. Clairsville 47
Dover 62, Linsly, W.Va. 50
Dublin Jerome 68, Bellefontaine 23
Edon 36, Montpelier 22
Elida 68, Van Buren 47
Elliott Co., Ky. 86, Ironton 64
Fairfield Christian 46, Zanesville Rosecrans 44
Findlay 65, Holland Springfield 57
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Lima Bath 54
Ft. Recovery 44, Ansonia 39, OT
Georgetown 65, New Richmond 57
Gibsonburg 47, Kansas Lakota 25
Gorham Fayette 44, W. Unity Hilltop 21
Granville 66, Zanesville 47
Greenup Co., Ky. 51, S. Point 41
Grove City Christian 64, Millersport 44
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Columbus Grove 40
Heath 60, Johnstown Northridge 45
Hicksville 46, Stryker 41
Howard E. Knox 61, Granville Christian 47
Huron 71, Port Clinton 44
Independence 73, Rittman 55
Jefferson County 69, E. Palestine 55
Johnstown 54, Hebron Lakewood 18
Kingsway Christian 59, Northwest Ohio Schools 56
Lakewood St. Edward 69, Tol. St. John’s 64
Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Wapakoneta 50
Liberty Center 49, Defiance Tinora 40
Lima Temple Christian 44, New Knoxville 31
Lorain Clearview 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 46
Lucas 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 33
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Celina 30
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Kenton 51
Mentor 65, Dalton 61
Miller City 67, McComb 52
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Warsaw River View 58
Minster 44, Anna 43
Morral Ridgedale 55, Delaware Christian 36
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 86, Attica Seneca E. 63
New Bremen 67, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24
New Riegel 62, Lakeside Danbury 35
Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Toronto 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Archbold 34
Ottoville 46, Paulding 34
Pataskala Licking Hts. 73, Newark Licking Valley 46
Perrysburg 78, Tol. Woodward 37
Pettisville 47, Sherwood Fairview 27
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, Greenville 44
Richmond Hts. 89, Perry 87
Salineville Southern 58, Richmond Edison 45
Sandusky 65, Clyde 54
Sandusky St. Mary 61, Fremont St. Joseph 35
Seaman N. Adams 59, Manchester 50
Shadyside 53, Cambridge 42
Spencerville 56, Kalida 52
St. Marys Memorial 56, Rockford Parkway 46
St. Patrick, Ky. 60, Hillsboro Christian Academy 28
Strasburg-Franklin 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41
Swanton 57, Edgerton 45
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Bucyrus Wynford 39
Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Tiffin Columbian 71, Sandusky Perkins 44
Tol. Christian 66, Northwood 37
Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Oregon Stritch 32
Tol. Start 58, Ashland 46
Upper Sandusky 76, Bucyrus 48
Utica 59, Newark Cath. 38
Van Wert 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 55
Van Wert Lincolnview 60, Ft. Jennings 47
Versailles 57, Ft. Loramie 46
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Washington C.H. 49
Wauseon 49, Genoa Area 43
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 83, Belmont Union Local 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 41
Willard 60, Oak Harbor 42
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Portsmouth W. 52
Wilmington 57, Cin. NW 52
Worthington Christian 58, Whitehall-Yearling 37
Youngs. Liberty 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 38
The Alley Classic=
Glouster Trimble 65, Caldwell 51
Newark 60, Waverly 55
Proctorville Fairland 81, Stewart Federal Hocking 38
Vincent Warren 79, Albany Alexander 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/