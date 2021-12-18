Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 62, Minerva 29

Anna 39, Minster 38

Arcanum 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31

Arlington 55, Dola Hardin Northern 37

Ashland Mapleton 42, New London 16

Attica Seneca E. 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30

Austintown Fitch 45, Youngs. Mooney 41

Bay Village Bay 59, Fairview 18

Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 49

Bellefontaine 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 34

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, St. Paris Graham 34

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Marion Harding 26

Beloit W. Branch 48, Can. South 14

Berea-Midpark 58, Amherst Steele 52

Berlin Hiland 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 45

Bishop Hartley 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 72, Genoa Area 46

Bluffton 47, Arcadia 11

Bristol 63, Southington Chalker 21

Bucyrus Wynford 33, Sycamore Mohawk 27

Caldwell 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 47

Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 43, Hartville Lake Center Christian 34

Can. Glenoak 65, Uniontown Lake 38

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 45

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 28

Centerville 49, Springboro 48

Chesapeake 63, Scott, W.Va. 38

Cin. Princeton 57, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Cin. Country Day 54

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Cin. Woodward 40

Cin. Sycamore 45, Fairfield 44

Cin. Turpin 58, Loveland 34

Cle. St. Joseph 57, Tol. St. Ursula 33

Cols. Northland 45, Tol. Rogers 31

Cory-Rawson 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Creston Norwayne 41, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Crooksville 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 55, OT

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 24

Dalton 48, Wooster Triway 44

Danville 59, Mt. Gilead 52

Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Bishop Fenwick 42

Defiance Ayersville 42, Montpelier 28

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Philo 39

E. Can. 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16

Elyria Cath. 51, N. Olmsted 10

Franklin 41, Carlisle 35

Ft. Loramie 55, Versailles 22

Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Cols. Wellington 39

Galion Northmor 63, Centerburg 24

Genoa Christian 47, Cols. KIPP 39

Germantown Valley View 49, Eaton 38

Greenup Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 31

Jackson 30, Chillicothe 29

Kettering Fairmont 57, Huber Hts. Wayne 29

Lebanon 29, Cin. Walnut Hills 28

Lucas 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 6

Lynchburg-Clay 82, Chillicothe Huntington 57

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 46

Malvern 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43

Mansfield Christian 65, Crestline 19

Mansfield Sr. 46, Mansfield Madison 34

Marion Pleasant 64, Ontario 50

Mason 70, Hamilton 29

Massillon Jackson 65, Massillon Perry 57

Mechanicsburg 59, Ft. Recovery 33

Metamora Evergreen 43, Maumee 30

Middletown 59, Cin. Oak Hills 52

Middletown Madison Senior 32, Brookville 26

Milford 56, Morrow Little Miami 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, London Madison Plains 29

Miller City 35, Liberty Center 25

Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Ashland 46

Monroeville 40, Plymouth 36

Morral Ridgedale 39, Delaware Christian 19

Mt. Vernon 50, Lexington 37

Nelsonville-York 56, Marietta 52

New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 22

New Knoxville 48, Jackson Center 24

New Lexington 60, Coshocton 15

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ansonia 11

New Paris National Trail 62, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22

New Richmond 53, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Carey 27

Newark Cath. 52, Heath 50

Oberlin Firelands 54, Lorain 23

Ottoville 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 22

Painesville Harvey 44, Chardon 42

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Mogadore 46

Piketon 62, W. Union 41

Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Ravenna SE 38, Newton Falls 28

Richfield Revere 45, Barberton 27

Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NE 30

Riverside Stebbins 53, Piqua 20

Rocky River 41, Westlake 35

Salem 52, Hanoverton United 16

Seaman N. Adams 62, Manchester 13

Shelby 64, Caledonia River Valley 32

Sidney Fairlawn 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 15

Sparta Highland 56, Galion 30

Spring Valley, W.Va. 62, Bidwell River Valley 47

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, W. Jefferson 39

Spring. Greenon 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 15

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 43, Hamilton New Miami 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 39

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, N. Royalton 14

Strongsville 55, Mentor 31

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23

Tipp City Bethel 41, Troy Christian 22

Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Fairborn 18

Upper Sandusky 53, Bucyrus 29

Urbana 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 38

Utica 67, Granville Christian 37

Vandalia Butler 38, W. Carrollton 21

W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. Colerain 52

Wadsworth 50, Macedonia Nordonia 18

Warren Howland 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 10

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 33

Waynesville 48, Monroe 42

West Salem Northwestern 48, Columbia Station Columbia 34

Xenia 63, Greenville 62

Zanesville Maysville 52, Warsaw River View 45

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avon Lake vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

Hudson vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ppd.

Medina vs. Euclid, ppd. to Dec 18th.

Wilmington vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ppd.

Youngs. Boardman vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.

___

