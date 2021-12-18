Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 62, Minerva 29
Anna 39, Minster 38
Arcanum 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31
Arlington 55, Dola Hardin Northern 37
Ashland Mapleton 42, New London 16
Attica Seneca E. 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30
Austintown Fitch 45, Youngs. Mooney 41
Bay Village Bay 59, Fairview 18
Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 49
Bellefontaine 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 34
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, St. Paris Graham 34
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Marion Harding 26
Beloit W. Branch 48, Can. South 14
Berea-Midpark 58, Amherst Steele 52
Berlin Hiland 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 29
Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 45
Bishop Hartley 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29
Bloomdale Elmwood 72, Genoa Area 46
Bluffton 47, Arcadia 11
Bristol 63, Southington Chalker 21
Bucyrus Wynford 33, Sycamore Mohawk 27
Caldwell 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 47
Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50
Can. Cent. Cath. 43, Hartville Lake Center Christian 34
Can. Glenoak 65, Uniontown Lake 38
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 45
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Fredericktown 28
Centerville 49, Springboro 48
Chesapeake 63, Scott, W.Va. 38
Cin. Princeton 57, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42
Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Cin. Country Day 54
Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Cin. Woodward 40
Cin. Sycamore 45, Fairfield 44
Cin. Turpin 58, Loveland 34
Cle. St. Joseph 57, Tol. St. Ursula 33
Cols. Northland 45, Tol. Rogers 31
Cory-Rawson 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Creston Norwayne 41, Massillon Tuslaw 28
Crooksville 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 55, OT
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 24
Dalton 48, Wooster Triway 44
Danville 59, Mt. Gilead 52
Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Bishop Fenwick 42
Defiance Ayersville 42, Montpelier 28
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Philo 39
E. Can. 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16
Elyria Cath. 51, N. Olmsted 10
Franklin 41, Carlisle 35
Ft. Loramie 55, Versailles 22
Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Cols. Wellington 39
Galion Northmor 63, Centerburg 24
Genoa Christian 47, Cols. KIPP 39
Germantown Valley View 49, Eaton 38
Greenup Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 31
Jackson 30, Chillicothe 29
Kettering Fairmont 57, Huber Hts. Wayne 29
Lebanon 29, Cin. Walnut Hills 28
Lucas 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 6
Lynchburg-Clay 82, Chillicothe Huntington 57
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 46
Malvern 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43
Mansfield Christian 65, Crestline 19
Mansfield Sr. 46, Mansfield Madison 34
Marion Pleasant 64, Ontario 50
Mason 70, Hamilton 29
Massillon Jackson 65, Massillon Perry 57
Mechanicsburg 59, Ft. Recovery 33
Metamora Evergreen 43, Maumee 30
Middletown 59, Cin. Oak Hills 52
Middletown Madison Senior 32, Brookville 26
Milford 56, Morrow Little Miami 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, London Madison Plains 29
Miller City 35, Liberty Center 25
Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Ashland 46
Monroeville 40, Plymouth 36
Morral Ridgedale 39, Delaware Christian 19
Mt. Vernon 50, Lexington 37
Nelsonville-York 56, Marietta 52
New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 22
New Knoxville 48, Jackson Center 24
New Lexington 60, Coshocton 15
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ansonia 11
New Paris National Trail 62, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22
New Richmond 53, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Carey 27
Newark Cath. 52, Heath 50
Oberlin Firelands 54, Lorain 23
Ottoville 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 22
Painesville Harvey 44, Chardon 42
Peninsula Woodridge 48, Mogadore 46
Piketon 62, W. Union 41
Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 34
Ravenna SE 38, Newton Falls 28
Richfield Revere 45, Barberton 27
Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NE 30
Riverside Stebbins 53, Piqua 20
Rocky River 41, Westlake 35
Salem 52, Hanoverton United 16
Seaman N. Adams 62, Manchester 13
Shelby 64, Caledonia River Valley 32
Sidney Fairlawn 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 15
Sparta Highland 56, Galion 30
Spring Valley, W.Va. 62, Bidwell River Valley 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, W. Jefferson 39
Spring. Greenon 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 15
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 43, Hamilton New Miami 41
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, N. Royalton 14
Strongsville 55, Mentor 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 29, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23
Tipp City Bethel 41, Troy Christian 22
Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Fairborn 18
Upper Sandusky 53, Bucyrus 29
Urbana 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 38
Utica 67, Granville Christian 37
Vandalia Butler 38, W. Carrollton 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. Colerain 52
Wadsworth 50, Macedonia Nordonia 18
Warren Howland 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 10
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 33
Waynesville 48, Monroe 42
West Salem Northwestern 48, Columbia Station Columbia 34
Xenia 63, Greenville 62
Zanesville Maysville 52, Warsaw River View 45
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon Lake vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.
Hudson vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ppd.
Medina vs. Euclid, ppd. to Dec 18th.
Wilmington vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ppd.
Youngs. Boardman vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/