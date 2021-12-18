Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Naperville Central 51
Batavia 73, Glenbard North 70
Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23
Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40
Chicago Little Village 36, Chicago North Grand 30
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33
Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33
Conant 56, Maine West 49
Curie 84, Francis Parker 68
Decatur MacArthur 67, Champaign Centennial 57
DuQuoin 79, Harrisburg 65
East Peoria 52, Eureka 47
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Roanoke-Benson 39
Goreville 78, West Frankfort 45
Griggsville-Perry 54, Mendon Unity 49
Heritage Christian, Wis. 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56
Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36
Illini West (Carthage) 51, Havana 46
Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Gilman Iroquois West 43
Kenwood 69, Sioux City, East, Iowa 67
Lake Zurich 69, Hersey 54
Lovejoy 60, Cairo 33
Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42
Nokomis 60, Auburn 45
O’Fallon 72, Evansville Christian, Ind. 54
Oneida (ROWVA) 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Ottawa 59, Princeton 58
Ottawa Marquette 48, Beardstown 33
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 88, Mounds Meridian 52
Petersburg PORTA 54, Springfield Lutheran 23
Providence-St. Mel 61, Walther Christian Academy 47
Quincy 59, Quincy Notre Dame 37
Rockford Lutheran 76, Rockford Christian 53
Scales Mound 64, Farmington 52
Schaumburg 47, Lakes Community 42
Staunton 53, Lebanon 26
Stevenson 58, Glenbard East 31
Taylorville 52, Rochester 40
Tolono Unity 59, Pleasant Plains 49
Tremont 56, Stanford Olympia 41
Tuscola 87, Tri-County 32
Wayne City 67, Bluford Webber 51
Wells 51, Senn 44
Wheeling 58, Crystal Lake Central 48
Winchester (West Central) 67, Lakeland Christian, Ind. 59
Abingdon-Avon Shootout=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40
Sherrard 63, Galva 25
Crete-Monee Shootout=
Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional South 39
Oak Forest 64, Sandburg 38
Rich Township 72, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 32
Greenville Shootout=
Altamont 64, Greenville 54
Breese Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36
Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46
Monticello 57, Carlyle 39
Iowa/Illinois Shootout=
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53, East Moline United 40
Davenport, North, Iowa 69, Geneseo 33
Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24
Galesburg 60, Bettendorf, Iowa 56
Sterling 61, Davenport, Central, Iowa 57
Jacobs Tournament=
Barrington 53, Prairie Ridge 44
Larkin 87, Johnsburg 49
Loyola 30, Grant 27
Waubonsie Valley 52, Crystal Lake South 50
Woodstock Marian 45, Rockford Jefferson 38
Perryville Shootout=
New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56
Ste. Genevieve, Mo. 61, Waterloo 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.
Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/