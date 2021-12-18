Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Naperville Central 51

Batavia 73, Glenbard North 70

Chicago CICS-Ellison 30, Chicago ( SSICP) 23

Chicago CICS-Ellison 43, Hope Academy 40

Chicago Little Village 36, Chicago North Grand 30

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan, Wis. 33

Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33

Conant 56, Maine West 49

Curie 84, Francis Parker 68

Decatur MacArthur 67, Champaign Centennial 57

DuQuoin 79, Harrisburg 65

East Peoria 52, Eureka 47

Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Colfax Ridgeview 47

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Roanoke-Benson 39

Goreville 78, West Frankfort 45

Griggsville-Perry 54, Mendon Unity 49

Heritage Christian, Wis. 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56

Highland, Mo. 61, Rushville-Industry 36

Illini West (Carthage) 51, Havana 46

Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Gilman Iroquois West 43

Kenwood 69, Sioux City, East, Iowa 67

Lake Zurich 69, Hersey 54

Lovejoy 60, Cairo 33

Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42

Nokomis 60, Auburn 45

O’Fallon 72, Evansville Christian, Ind. 54

Oneida (ROWVA) 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Ottawa 59, Princeton 58

Ottawa Marquette 48, Beardstown 33

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 88, Mounds Meridian 52

Petersburg PORTA 54, Springfield Lutheran 23

Providence-St. Mel 61, Walther Christian Academy 47

Quincy 59, Quincy Notre Dame 37

Rockford Lutheran 76, Rockford Christian 53

Scales Mound 64, Farmington 52

Schaumburg 47, Lakes Community 42

Staunton 53, Lebanon 26

Stevenson 58, Glenbard East 31

Taylorville 52, Rochester 40

Tolono Unity 59, Pleasant Plains 49

Tremont 56, Stanford Olympia 41

Tuscola 87, Tri-County 32

Wayne City 67, Bluford Webber 51

Wells 51, Senn 44

Wheeling 58, Crystal Lake Central 48

Winchester (West Central) 67, Lakeland Christian, Ind. 59

Abingdon-Avon Shootout=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40

Sherrard 63, Galva 25

Crete-Monee Shootout=

Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional South 39

Oak Forest 64, Sandburg 38

Rich Township 72, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 32

Greenville Shootout=

Altamont 64, Greenville 54

Breese Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36

Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46

Monticello 57, Carlyle 39

Iowa/Illinois Shootout=

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53, East Moline United 40

Davenport, North, Iowa 69, Geneseo 33

Davenport, West, Iowa 94, Rock Island Alleman 24

Galesburg 60, Bettendorf, Iowa 56

Sterling 61, Davenport, Central, Iowa 57

Jacobs Tournament=

Barrington 53, Prairie Ridge 44

Larkin 87, Johnsburg 49

Loyola 30, Grant 27

Waubonsie Valley 52, Crystal Lake South 50

Woodstock Marian 45, Rockford Jefferson 38

Perryville Shootout=

New Athens 67, Perryville, Mo. 56

Ste. Genevieve, Mo. 61, Waterloo 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lanark Eastland vs. Orangeville, ccd.

Southland vs. Harlan, ccd.

