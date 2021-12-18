Nowell, Kansas State visit Nebraska

Kansas State (6-3) vs. Nebraska (5-6)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Markquis Nowell and Kansas State will battle Alonzo Verge Jr. and Nebraska. The junior Nowell is averaging 14.6 points and six assists over the last five games. Verge, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Nebraska’s Verge has averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Bryce McGowens has put up 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Nowell has averaged 13.2 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists while Mark Smith has put up 10 points and 7.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nowell has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. Nowell has accounted for 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Wildcats are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Nebraska offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Cornhuskers 16th nationally. Kansas State has not been as uptempo as the Cornhuskers and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 273rd).

