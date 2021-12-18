BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 59, Palestine-Hutsonville 21

Annawan 42, Sherrard 41

Arcola 58, Neoga 54

Athens 57, Mt. Pulaski 44

Aurora (West Aurora) 69, Minooka 66

Aurora Math-Science 58, Indian Creek 48

Barrington 70, Wauconda 57

Barry (Western) 51, Warsaw West Hancock 35

Bartonville (Limestone) 56, Canton 36

Batavia 55, Geneva 42

Benton 41, West Frankfort 31

Bismarck-Henning 67, Danville Schlarman 33

Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Decatur St. Teresa 58

Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Argo 55

Breese Central 57, Columbia 45

Breese Mater Dei 47, Waterloo Gibault 25

Brimfield 49, Payson Seymour 40

Brother Rice 77, Oak Lawn Richards 55

Buffalo Grove 62, Wheeling 50

Burlington Central 60, Huntley 52

Carbondale 46, Marion 41

Carrier Mills 39, Pope County 31

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Tri-County 35

Cerro Gordo 66, DeLand-Weldon 18

Champaign Central 63, Bloomington 58

Chatham Glenwood 44, Springfield Southeast 41

Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Amundsen 44

Christian Liberty Academy 64, Parkview Christian Academy 44

Christopher 39, Sesser-Valier 32

Cobden 61, Century 21

Collinsville 70, O’Fallon 61

Concord (Triopia) 57, Carrollton 41

Coronado, Nev. 77, De La Salle 43

Cuba City, Wis. 69, Galena 51

Danville 73, Urbana 71

DeForest, Wis. 94, Yorkville Christian 85

DeKalb 45, Waubonsie Valley 41

DePaul College Prep 80, Providence-St. Mel 37

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 50, Sullivan 29

Decatur MacArthur 78, Springfield 38

Deerfield 34, Highland Park 31

Dixon 47, Rock Falls 43

Dundee-Crown 42, McHenry 25

Dunlap 65, East Peoria 47

East Alton-Wood River 55, Roxana 44

East Moline United 66, Sterling 30

East St. Louis 76, Belleville West 61

Effingham St. Anthony 42, Dieterich 40

El Paso-Gridley 61, Lexington 48

Eldorado 43, Flora 38, OT

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51, IC Catholic 43

Elmwood 48, Havana 41

Fairbury Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 62

Flanagan 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

Freeport 58, Machesney Park Harlem 52

Galesburg 76, Geneseo 46

Glenbard West 62, York 36

Glenbrook South 96, Niles West 46

Granite City 69, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 45

Greenfield-Northwestern 41, Calhoun 29

Greenville 65, Staunton 26

Hamilton County 46, Carmi White County 39

Harvey Thornton 78, Rich Township 46

Herscher 69, Wilmington 45

Heyworth 58, LeRoy 52

Highland 55, Triad 54

Hillsboro 61, Piasa Southwestern 41

Hinckley-Big Rock 55, LaMoille 13

Hinsdale South 66, Leyden 49

Illini West (Carthage) 55, Clark County, Mo. 37

Johnston City 73, Zeigler-Royalton 44

Kankakee 87, Thornridge 60

Lake Park 65, Glenbard North 47

Larkin 93, Glenbard East 18

Lena-Winslow 57, Polo 23

Lincoln Way Central 39, Lockport 28

Lincoln-Way East 67, Lincoln Way West 64

Lisle (Benet Academy) 52, Carmel 34

Lyons 75, Downers North 58

Madison 62, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 56

Maine West 55, Niles North 54

Manteno 49, Lisle 45

Marist 57, Joliet Catholic 52

Marmion 65, St. Laurence 55

Marshall 49, Lawrenceville 37

Massac County 65, Harrisburg 54

Mendota 56, Bureau Valley 53

Metamora 62, Morton 42

Midland 48, Princeville 37

Midwest Central 74, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 71

Montini 48, Fenwick 46

Mount Vernon 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41

Mt. Carmel 77, Ev. Day, Ind. 57

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Beardstown 25

Murphysboro/Elverado 54, Herrin 45

Naperville Central 50, Naperville North 32

Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Metea Valley 48

Nashville 49, Carterville 31

New Athens 70, Dupo 43

New Berlin 45, North-Mac 38

Newton 62, Robinson 59

Nokomis 76, Mount Olive 24

Normal Community 58, Richwoods 36

Normal University 56, Rochester 43

Northridge Prep 58, Walther Christian Academy 33

Oak Park River Forest 79, Proviso West 63

Olney (Richland County) 53, Paris 33

Oswego 74, Yorkville 66

Oswego East 41, Plainfield North 28

Palatine 44, Fremd 42

Pana 68, Litchfield 49

Pecatonica 66, Sterling Newman 63

Peoria Christian 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25

Peoria Notre Dame 66, Normal West 53

Peotone 62, Reed-Custer 50

Pinckneyville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 42

Pleasant Plains 57, Petersburg PORTA 49, OT

Princeton 81, Hall 50

Prospect 49, Hersey 33

Proviso East 71, Addison Trail 40

Putnam County 44, Seneca 42

Quincy 63, Moline 49

Quincy Notre Dame 43, Camp Point Central 38

Red Bud 71, Chester 57

Riverside-Brookfield 61, St. Francis 53

Riverton 66, Pawnee 38

Roanoke-Benson 49, Woodland 34

Rochelle 68, Morris 63

Rock Island 84, Rock Island Alleman 24

Rockford Auburn 47, Rockford Boylan 43

Rockford East 68, Hononegah 61

Rockford Guilford 84, Rockford Jefferson 55

Rockridge 54, Aledo (Mercer County) 26

Rolling Meadows 86, Elk Grove 46

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Eisenhower 36

Salem 48, Freeburg 45

Shelbyville 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36

Simeon 48, North St. Paul, Minn. 47

Somonauk 50, Amboy 22

South County 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 28

Springfield Lanphier 62, Jacksonville 29

St. Charles North 62, St. Charles East 49

St. Patrick 47, Niles Notre Dame 33

St. Viator 68, Woodstock Marian 51

Steeleville 63, Valmeyer 27

Steinmetz 81, Rickover Naval 19

Sycamore 46, Ottawa 44

Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36

Thornwood 49, Crete-Monee 46

Tolono Unity 41, Clifton Central 30

Tremont 80, Fisher 35

Trenton Wesclin 61, Carlyle 48

Tuscola 60, Argenta-Oreana 41

Vandalia 59, Carlinville 42

Vernon Hills 68, Maine East 44

Warren 50, Argyle, Wis. 42

Warrensburg-Latham 72, Maroa-Forsyth 66, OT

Washington 41, Pekin 40

Waterloo 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41

Westminster Christian 55, Westlake 53

Wheaton Academy 52, Chicago Christian 39

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Wheaton North 30

Whitney Young 70, Gill St. Bernard’s, N.J. 58

Willowbrook 59, Hinsdale Central 49

Woodlawn 52, Waltonville 39

Watseka Tournament=

Cissna Park 63, Donovan 35

Hoopeston Area High School 52, Cullom Tri-Point 49

La Salette Notre Dame 58, Westville 56

Watseka (coop) 63, Illinois Lutheran 46

Wayne City Tournament=

Crab Orchard 75, North Clay 57

Wayne City 67, Edwards County 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andrew vs. Evergreen Park, ccd.

Auburn vs. Illini Central, ppd.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Orr, ppd.

Kaneland vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.

Maine South vs. Glenbrook North, ppd.

Peoria Manual vs. Peoria (H.S.), ppd.

Romeoville vs. Plainfield East, ppd.

Serena vs. DePue, ppd.

St. Francis de Sales vs. Loyola, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. St. Rita, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/