GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 45, Proviso East 36

Calumet Christian, Ind. 36, Kankakee Grace Christian 18

Clemente 29, Josephinum 26

Deerfield 69, Highland Park 24

Downers South 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 30

Geneva 61, Batavia 52

Havana 60, Winchester (West Central) 23

Joliet Central 40, Plainfield Central 39

Joliet West 60, Plainfield South 34

Juarez 51, Chicago Academy 6

Lake Park 53, Glenbard North 38

Leyden 33, Hinsdale South 24

Lincoln 57, Effingham 29

Lincoln Way West 62, Lincoln-Way East 49

Loyola 46, Glenbrook South 32

Lyons 31, Downers North 29

Maine West 50, Niles North 44

Manteno 70, Momence 20

Mendon Unity 58, Palmyra, Mo. 30

Nixa, Mo. 40, Kankakee 30

Prospect 50, Hersey 47

Rochester 43, Normal University 35

Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 56

Rolling Meadows 63, Elk Grove 42

Romeoville 63, Plainfield East 60

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 65, Eisenhower 14

Springfield 71, Decatur MacArthur 59

Springfield Southeast 44, Chatham Glenwood 24

St. Charles East 46, St. Charles North 38

Stevenson 13, Warren 7

Taylorville 61, Mahomet-Seymour 49

Watseka (coop) 40, Urbana 29

Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 12

Libertyville Tournament=

Cary-Grove 45, Streamwood 19

Conant 54, Mundelein 18

Libertyville 62, Vernon Hills 21

Northern Illinois Tournament=

Crystal Lake Central 56, Wauconda 36

DeKalb 52, Grayslake North 36

Lakes Community 57, Marengo 36

McHenry 62, Amundsen 35

Prairie Ridge 54, Johnsburg 37

Round Lake 42, Belvidere 11

Woodstock Marian 37, Richmond-Burton 33

Woodstock North 43, Crystal Lake South 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DePaul College Prep vs. Latin, ccd.

Evergreen Park vs. Andrew, ccd.

Hononegah vs. Richwoods, ccd.

Lake Zurich vs. Zion Benton, ccd.

___

