BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 59, Palestine-Hutsonville 21
Annawan 42, Sherrard 41
Arcola 58, Neoga 54
Athens 57, Mt. Pulaski 44
Aurora (West Aurora) 69, Minooka 66
Aurora Math-Science 58, Indian Creek 48
Barrington 70, Wauconda 57
Barry (Western) 51, Warsaw West Hancock 35
Bartonville (Limestone) 56, Canton 36
Batavia 55, Geneva 42
Benton 41, West Frankfort 31
Bismarck-Henning 67, Danville Schlarman 33
Bloomington Central Catholic 63, Decatur St. Teresa 58
Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Argo 55
Breese Central 57, Columbia 45
Breese Mater Dei 47, Waterloo Gibault 25
Brother Rice 77, Oak Lawn Richards 55
Buffalo Grove 62, Wheeling 50
Burlington Central 60, Huntley 52
Carbondale 46, Marion 41
Carrier Mills 39, Pope County 31
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Tri-County 35
Cerro Gordo 66, DeLand-Weldon 18
Champaign Central 63, Bloomington 58
Chatham Glenwood 44, Springfield Southeast 41
Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Amundsen 44
Christian Liberty Academy 64, Parkview Christian Academy 44
Christopher 39, Sesser-Valier 32
Collinsville 70, O’Fallon 61
Concord (Triopia) 57, Carrollton 41
Coronado, Nev. 77, De La Salle 43
Cuba City, Wis. 69, Galena 51
Danville 73, Urbana 71
DeForest, Wis. 94, Yorkville Christian 85
DeKalb 45, Waubonsie Valley 41
DePaul College Prep 80, Providence-St. Mel 37
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 50, Sullivan 29
Decatur MacArthur 78, Springfield 38
Deerfield 34, Highland Park 31
Dixon 47, Rock Falls 43
Dundee-Crown 42, McHenry 25
Dunlap 65, East Peoria 47
East Alton-Wood River 55, Roxana 44
East Moline United 66, Sterling 30
East St. Louis 76, Belleville West 61
Effingham St. Anthony 42, Dieterich 40
El Paso-Gridley 61, Lexington 48
Eldorado 43, Flora 38, OT
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51, IC Catholic 43
Elmwood 48, Havana 41
Fairbury Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 62
Flanagan 47, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41
Freeport 58, Machesney Park Harlem 52
Galesburg 76, Geneseo 46
Glenbard West 62, York 36
Glenbrook South 96, Niles West 46
Granite City 69, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 45
Greenfield-Northwestern 41, Calhoun 29
Greenville 65, Staunton 26
Hamilton County 46, Carmi White County 39
Harvey Thornton 78, Rich Township 46
Herscher 69, Wilmington 45
Heyworth 58, LeRoy 52
Highland 55, Triad 54
Hillsboro 61, Piasa Southwestern 41
Hinckley-Big Rock 55, LaMoille 13
Hinsdale South 66, Leyden 49
Illini West (Carthage) 55, Clark County, Mo. 37
Johnston City 73, Zeigler-Royalton 44
Kankakee 87, Thornridge 60
Lake Park 65, Glenbard North 47
Larkin 93, Glenbard East 18
Lena-Winslow 57, Polo 23
Lincoln Way Central 39, Lockport 28
Lincoln-Way East 67, Lincoln Way West 64
Lisle (Benet Academy) 52, Carmel 34
Lyons 75, Downers North 58
Madison 62, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 56
Maine West 55, Niles North 54
Manteno 49, Lisle 45
Marist 57, Joliet Catholic 52
Marmion 65, St. Laurence 55
Marshall 49, Lawrenceville 37
Massac County 65, Harrisburg 54
Mendota 56, Bureau Valley 53
Metamora 62, Morton 42
Midland 48, Princeville 37
Midwest Central 74, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 71
Montini 48, Fenwick 46
Mount Vernon 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41
Mt. Carmel 77, Ev. Day, Ind. 57
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Beardstown 25
Naperville Central 50, Naperville North 32
Nashville 49, Carterville 31
New Athens 70, Dupo 43
New Berlin 45, North-Mac 38
Newton 62, Robinson 59
Nokomis 76, Mount Olive 24
Normal Community 58, Richwoods 36
Normal University 56, Rochester 43
Northridge Prep 58, Walther Christian Academy 33
Oak Park River Forest 79, Proviso West 63
Olney (Richland County) 53, Paris 33
Oswego 74, Yorkville 66
Oswego East 41, Plainfield North 28
Palatine 44, Fremd 42
Pana 68, Litchfield 49
Pecatonica 66, Sterling Newman 63
Peoria Christian 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25
Peoria Notre Dame 66, Normal West 53
Peotone 62, Reed-Custer 50
Pinckneyville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 42
Pleasant Plains 57, Petersburg PORTA 49, OT
Princeton 81, Hall 50
Prospect 49, Hersey 33
Putnam County 44, Seneca 42
Quincy 63, Moline 49
Quincy Notre Dame 43, Camp Point Central 38
Red Bud 71, Chester 57
Riverside-Brookfield 61, St. Francis 53
Riverton 66, Pawnee 38
Roanoke-Benson 49, Woodland 34
Rochelle 68, Morris 63
Rock Island 84, Rock Island Alleman 24
Rockford Auburn 47, Rockford Boylan 43
Rockford East 68, Hononegah 61
Rockford Guilford 84, Rockford Jefferson 55
Rockridge 54, Aledo (Mercer County) 26
Rolling Meadows 86, Elk Grove 46
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Eisenhower 36
Salem 48, Freeburg 45
Shelbyville 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36
Simeon 48, North St. Paul, Minn. 47
Somonauk 50, Amboy 22
South County 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 28
Springfield Lanphier 62, Jacksonville 29
St. Charles North 62, St. Charles East 49
St. Patrick 47, Niles Notre Dame 33
St. Viator 68, Woodstock Marian 51
Steeleville 63, Valmeyer 27
Steinmetz 81, Rickover Naval 19
Sycamore 46, Ottawa 44
Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36
Thornwood 49, Crete-Monee 46
Tolono Unity 41, Clifton Central 30
Tremont 80, Fisher 35
Trenton Wesclin 61, Carlyle 48
Tuscola 60, Argenta-Oreana 41
Vandalia 59, Carlinville 42
Vernon Hills 68, Maine East 44
Warren 50, Argyle, Wis. 42
Warrensburg-Latham 72, Maroa-Forsyth 66, OT
Washington 41, Pekin 40
Waterloo 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41
Westminster Christian 55, Westlake 53
Wheaton Academy 52, Chicago Christian 39
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Wheaton North 30
Willowbrook 59, Hinsdale Central 49
Woodlawn 52, Waltonville 39
Watseka Tournament=
Cissna Park 63, Donovan 35
Hoopeston Area High School 52, Cullom Tri-Point 49
La Salette Notre Dame 58, Westville 56
Watseka (coop) 63, Illinois Lutheran 46
Wayne City Tournament=
Crab Orchard 75, North Clay 57
Wayne City 67, Edwards County 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andrew vs. Evergreen Park, ccd.
Auburn vs. Illini Central, ppd.
Kaneland vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.
Maine South vs. Glenbrook North, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/