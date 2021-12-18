DeRozan and the Bulls play the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (16-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan is currently fifth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 8-4 in home games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 105.7 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Lakers have gone 6-7 away from home. Los Angeles has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 121-103 in the last matchup on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu: out (health and safety protocols), Alize Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Howard: out (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Malik Monk: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.