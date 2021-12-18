DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Ashland 71-57

Sports
Associated Press27

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 24 points, tying his season high, as Cincinnati topped Ashland 71-57 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Davenport added 22 points for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati scheduled Ashland after Saturday’s original opponent, Texas Southern, canceled its trip on Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

Derek Koch had 13 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Aaron Thompson added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Loyer scores 24 to lead Davidson past Radford 74-54

Associated Press

AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don’t intend to pay

Associated Press

Brazil great Ronaldo to buy majority stake in div 2 club

Associated Press