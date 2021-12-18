76ers face the Pelicans on 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to end its three-game skid when the 76ers take on New Orleans.

The 76ers have gone 6-7 in home games. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.8.

The Pelicans are 5-12 on the road. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup on Oct. 21. Furkan Korkmaz scored 22 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 17 points and 4.7 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 19.2 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 101.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (illness).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

