Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Encouraging the Community to Complete Health Survey

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department (ZMCHD) is asking for the community to take part in a health survey.

The health survey is also sponsored by the Healthier Muskingum County Network and is conducted every three to five years. This will allow the Health Department to better serve the needs of the residents in Muskingum County.

“The community health assessment assesses people’s quality of life here in Muskingum County, it asks for some health information, it asks about the quality of your mental health and it asks about food insecurity. So what that does is it gives us a big picture of what people here in Muskingum County are dealing with, what are the assets, what are the resources and what are some of the barriers here, and what we need to work on,” said Kylie Jones, Community Health Planner at ZMCHD.

While taking the health survey, residents will have the chance to make their voice and opinion heard.

Jones talked more about the purpose of the survey and what they will do with the results.

“So after the Community Health Assessment, we have the Community Health Improvement Plan and that’s where we will look at our goals and our strategies, and work towards those,” Jones stated. “The whole goal of all of this is to make Muskingum County a great place to work, live and play. So that is the reason that we encourage everybody to take the survey because everybody’s opinion matters.”

According to Jones, ZMCHD will be sharing the results and data with the community as they discuss more on the improvement plan.

The health survey will take about 20 minutes to complete and will be available until December 31st on the Health Department’s website at zmchd.org. Residents can also complete the survey through phone by calling 740-454-9741.