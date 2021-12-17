Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 44, Orion 38
Alton 55, Belleville East 22
Annawan 39, Bureau Valley 7
Aurora Central Catholic 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 48
Beecher 57, Donovan 22
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 50, Altamont 48
Benton 54, Carbondale 13
Bethalto Civic Memorial 69, Waterloo 43
Breese Central 45, Columbia 35
Carterville 52, Herrin 23
Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Milford 25
Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35
Century 55, Joppa 22
Champaign Central 64, Danville 46
Chester 48, Metro-East Lutheran 37
Christopher 49, Vienna 47
Clemente 31, Schurz 28
Clinton 52, Argenta-Oreana 12
Cumberland 56, Dieterich 44
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52, Flanagan 30
DuQuoin 38, Anna-Jonesboro 28
Effingham 49, Effingham St. Anthony 34
El Paso-Gridley 48, Lexington 34
Eldorado 42, Flora 28
Elverado 64, Cairo 56
Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Champaign St. Thomas More 31
Fairfield 47, Olney (Richland County) 40
Fieldcrest 54, Colfax Ridgeview 16
Fithian Oakwood 44, Hoopeston Area High School 22
Freeburg 40, Salem 27
Galesburg 46, Rock Island Alleman 41
Geneseo 72, East Moline United 45
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Blue Ridge 15
Glenbard East 45, Larkin 23
Goreville 57, Johnston City 33
Grant Park 50, Clifton Central 41
Henry 34, DePue 4
Heyworth 38, LeRoy 30
Hinckley-Big Rock 52, Plano 28
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20
Illini West (Carthage) 72, Liberty 13
Illinois Lutheran 26, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Lawrenceville 33, Carmi White County 32
Libertyville 57, Mundelein 29
Lockport 49, Stagg 48
Machesney Park Harlem 70, Freeport 42
Marion 66, Murphysboro/Elverado 22
Marshall 58, S. Vermillion, Ind. 28
Mascoutah 54, Jerseyville Jersey 38
Massac County 70, Harrisburg 47
Mendon Unity 82, Canton 65
Midland 36, Dwight 20
Midwest Central 38, Pekin 25
Montini 43, Loyola 37
Mt. Pulaski 66, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 21
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 70, North Greene 15
Nashville 30, Pinckneyville 20
Nokomis 58, Stewardson-Strasburg 25
Normal Community 51, Washington 45
North-Mac 54, Pawnee 29
O’Fallon 59, Collinsville 35
Okaw Valley 48, Sullivan 45
Okawville 66, Sparta 28
Ottawa Marquette 52, McGivney Catholic High School 34
Pana 52, Taylorville 18
Paris 65, Tri-County 32
Pleasant Plains 42, Maroa-Forsyth 31
Princeville 76, Lewistown 48
Putnam County 32, Mendota 23
Robinson 67, Palestine-Hutsonville 36
Sandburg 42, Lincoln Way Central 37
Seneca 43, Newark 36
Somonauk 41, Reed-Custer 37
South County 39, Litchfield 26
South Elgin 73, West Chicago 26
Staunton 64, Auburn 36
Stockton 48, Lanark Eastland 41
Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 38
Tremont 57, Fisher 32
Triad 51, Highland 42
Tuscola 49, Arcola 40
Valmeyer 60, Steeleville 57
Walther Christian Academy 55, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 33
West Prairie 36, South Fulton 20
Winnebago 63, Freeport (Aquin) 27
Yorkville 49, Oswego 28
Pearl City Tournament=
Galena 59, East Dubuque 22
Orangeville 36, Lena-Winslow 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Trier vs. Evanston Township, ppd.
Tolono Unity vs. Charleston, ccd.
Trenton Wesclin vs. Carlyle, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/