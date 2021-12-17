Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 44, Orion 38

Alton 55, Belleville East 22

Annawan 39, Bureau Valley 7

Aurora Central Catholic 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 48

Beecher 57, Donovan 22

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 50, Altamont 48

Benton 54, Carbondale 13

Bethalto Civic Memorial 69, Waterloo 43

Breese Central 45, Columbia 35

Carterville 52, Herrin 23

Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Milford 25

Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35

Century 55, Joppa 22

Champaign Central 64, Danville 46

Chester 48, Metro-East Lutheran 37

Christopher 49, Vienna 47

Clemente 31, Schurz 28

Clinton 52, Argenta-Oreana 12

Cumberland 56, Dieterich 44

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52, Flanagan 30

DuQuoin 38, Anna-Jonesboro 28

Effingham 49, Effingham St. Anthony 34

El Paso-Gridley 48, Lexington 34

Eldorado 42, Flora 28

Elverado 64, Cairo 56

Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Champaign St. Thomas More 31

Fairfield 47, Olney (Richland County) 40

Fieldcrest 54, Colfax Ridgeview 16

Fithian Oakwood 44, Hoopeston Area High School 22

Freeburg 40, Salem 27

Galesburg 46, Rock Island Alleman 41

Geneseo 72, East Moline United 45

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Blue Ridge 15

Glenbard East 45, Larkin 23

Goreville 57, Johnston City 33

Grant Park 50, Clifton Central 41

Henry 34, DePue 4

Heyworth 38, LeRoy 30

Hinckley-Big Rock 52, Plano 28

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20

Illini West (Carthage) 72, Liberty 13

Illinois Lutheran 26, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Lawrenceville 33, Carmi White County 32

Libertyville 57, Mundelein 29

Lockport 49, Stagg 48

Machesney Park Harlem 70, Freeport 42

Marion 66, Murphysboro/Elverado 22

Marshall 58, S. Vermillion, Ind. 28

Mascoutah 54, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Massac County 70, Harrisburg 47

Mendon Unity 82, Canton 65

Midland 36, Dwight 20

Midwest Central 38, Pekin 25

Montini 43, Loyola 37

Mt. Pulaski 66, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 21

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 70, North Greene 15

Nashville 30, Pinckneyville 20

Nokomis 58, Stewardson-Strasburg 25

Normal Community 51, Washington 45

North-Mac 54, Pawnee 29

O’Fallon 59, Collinsville 35

Okaw Valley 48, Sullivan 45

Okawville 66, Sparta 28

Ottawa Marquette 52, McGivney Catholic High School 34

Pana 52, Taylorville 18

Paris 65, Tri-County 32

Pleasant Plains 42, Maroa-Forsyth 31

Princeville 76, Lewistown 48

Putnam County 32, Mendota 23

Robinson 67, Palestine-Hutsonville 36

Sandburg 42, Lincoln Way Central 37

Seneca 43, Newark 36

Somonauk 41, Reed-Custer 37

South County 39, Litchfield 26

South Elgin 73, West Chicago 26

Staunton 64, Auburn 36

Stockton 48, Lanark Eastland 41

Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 38

Tremont 57, Fisher 32

Triad 51, Highland 42

Tuscola 49, Arcola 40

Valmeyer 60, Steeleville 57

Walther Christian Academy 55, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 33

West Prairie 36, South Fulton 20

Winnebago 63, Freeport (Aquin) 27

Yorkville 49, Oswego 28

Pearl City Tournament=

Galena 59, East Dubuque 22

Orangeville 36, Lena-Winslow 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Trier vs. Evanston Township, ppd.

Tolono Unity vs. Charleston, ccd.

Trenton Wesclin vs. Carlyle, ppd.

___

