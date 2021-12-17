Robert Morris squares up against BG

Robert Morris (1-8) vs. Bowling Green (5-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green squares off against Robert Morris in a non-conference matchup. Robert Morris fell short in an 85-74 game to Florida Gulf Coast last week. Bowling Green is coming off a 73-72 win over Oakland on Dec. 7.

TEAM LEADERS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Joe Reece has put up 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Colonials, Kahliel Spear has averaged 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Rasheem Dunn has put up 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dunn has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Robert Morris field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Falcons are 0-4 when opponents score more than 72 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Robert Morris’s Justin Winston has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 27.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 16 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is rated second in the MAC with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

