NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 15:

AFC

CLINCHED: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR

2. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR

3. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR

4. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR

5. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR

6. NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie

NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory.

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday,

Tennessee clinches AFC South with:

1. TEN win + IND loss

NFC

CLINCHED: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR

5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR

6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday

Dallas clinches NFC East with:

1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR

2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR

2. DAL win + SF loss OR

3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday

Green Bay clinches NFC North with:

1. GB win or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. NO loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR

4. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

1. LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

2. LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

1. TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL