New and Fun Smashing Barrel and Suds Arcade Inside Colony Square Mall

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- With more space and more arcade games, Smashing Barrels Retrocade has relocated within the Colony Square Mall.

It’s now called Smashing Barrels and Suds that is over five times larger than the original space with about 80 arcade games.

Debra Kurtz, Co Owner with her husband Adam Kurtz, said adult beverages will be added in 2022 as they did add the “suds” to the business name, but there are still so many kid additions as well.

“We have a lot of different games like we have ticket games now where they can win tickets and bring them up and redeem them,” Kurtz stated. “They get prizes for that. We have pool tables, air hockey, we have a party room you can rent, there’s dart arcades now, there’s golfing arcades now, we have multicade games that have several games in them and TV’S where you can sit here.”

Kurtz said they kept the arcade open so that parents can sit and relax while also visibly seeing their kids play.

To throw a party for your child, Kurtz said it would be $50 for an hour during the week and $75 on the weekend, but there are other options. She said their mission was to make the arcade as affordable as possible.

“The support is crazy. It’s been one hour and people are winning tickets and getting prizes already, and it makes my day,” Kurtz said.

There is also ice cream, a variety of snacks and drinks available and the community can also enter into a prize raffle today only during the grand opening where there will be 25 winners. Smashing Barrels and Suds is located right across from T.J. Maxx and will follow the mall’s hours of operation.