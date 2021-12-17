Frontier Rides Past Caldwell

At the home of the Redskins Thursday night, Frontier rode past Caldwell by a score of 56-42. Caldwell who entered the game 3-4, was seeking to get to .500 before facing a tough stretch of games in the coming weeks against 5-1 Frontier.

The Redskins trailed at halftime, but were able to claw their way into a single digit deficit in the third quarter by virtue of many free throw attempts. Yet, the Frontier offense was able to eclipse 50 points by the end of the third quarter.

Frontier’s Kara Ramsey led the Cougars in scoring, and three pointers made. Redskins senior center Sheridan Archer was a force offensively for Caldwell.

Caldwell falls to 3-5 on the season, and will take on Federal Hocking on the road this Saturday, December, 18th at 6:00pm.