GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 45, Proviso East 36

Calumet Christian, Ind. 36, Kankakee Grace Christian 18

Clemente 29, Josephinum 26

Lake Park 53, Glenbard North 38

Lincoln 57, Effingham 29

Nixa, Mo. 40, Kankakee 30

Stevenson 13, Warren 7

Northern Illinois Tournament=

Crystal Lake Central 56, Wauconda 36

Round Lake 42, Belvidere 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/