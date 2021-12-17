DeVries, Drake host Chicago State

Chicago State (4-7) vs. Drake (7-4)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Betson and Chicago State will take on Tucker DeVries and Drake. The junior Betson has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. DeVries, a freshman, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Drake’s DeVries has averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tremell Murphy has put up 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Cougars, Betson has averaged 15.3 points while Jahsean Corbett has put up 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Betson has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Chicago State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 17.7 free throws per game this season.

