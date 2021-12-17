Clemson squares off against S. Carolina

South Carolina (8-2) vs. Clemson (7-4)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina and Clemson both look to put winning streaks together . South Carolina easily beat Allen by 59 in its last outing. Clemson is coming off an 89-76 win over Miami in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Gamecocks have been led by Erik Stevenson and Wildens Leveque. Stevenson has averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Leveque has accounted for 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by PJ Hall and David Collins, who are scoring 14.5 and 11.6 per game, respectively.EFFICIENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gamecocks are 6-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.7 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game and 16.8 per game over their last five games.

