Chicago hosts Nashville after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -116, Predators -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Nashville Predators after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-0 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging just 4.0 assists per game. Seth Jones leads them with 20 total assists.

The Predators are 5-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville has scored 85 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals, adding six assists and recording 22 points. Jones has 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 13 goals and has 21 points. Roman Josi has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: Michael McCarron: out (covid-19), Matt Luff: out (covid-19), Ben Harpur: out (covid-19), Phillip Tomasino: out (covid-19), Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol), Mikael Granlund: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.