BULLDOGS TRUMP BLUE ACES IN BOYS BASKETBALL CLASH

HEATH, O.H.- The Heath Bulldogs and Granville Blue Aces went head-to-head in a basketball showdown that went down to the wire.

Granville took control early on thanks to the aggressive play of Dante Varrasso and the Blue Aces’ supporting cast.

But, it was the Bulldogs responding to every basket Granville made.

The home team moved the momentum their way with two huge dunks by Josh Guy. They also made big plays on the defensive end with blocks.

Granville took the lead into halftime but it would be Heath squeaking by with a 59-58 win.

Brandon McLaughlin had 22 points in the Bulldogs win while Dante Varrasso chipped in 20 for Granville.