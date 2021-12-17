Animal Shelter Society Announces Gracie For Pet of the Week

Ms. Gracie is coming through strong as this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week.

Gracie, a 1-year-old collie mixed dog, who came into the shelter as an owner surrendered about a month ago with a lot of energy.

“She loves other dogs, she loves to play, loves kids, she is very fun and very friendly. She would love to go to a home where she could potentially go for long walks, go for hikes, and go to the dog park,” stated Rebecca Hunt, Care Manager at the Animal Shelter Society. “She would not be happy just chilling and laying around.”

Hunt said when Gracie first got into the shelter she was very shy, but then soon became comfortable and started to show her ball of fun energy.

Gracie would do very well with an active and patient household due to all the energy she displays. Hunt expressed how she wouldn’t do so well with younger children.

“She’s a large breed dog. Like I said, she’d do best in a home where she can have activities. She’s kenneled here so she does well, but again she would need somebody that would give her the time and the space to run,” Hunt said.

If anyone is interested in adopting Gracie and giving her a home, please go to the website at animalsheltersociety.org to fill out the information needed.