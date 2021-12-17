Updated on Thursday, 16 December 2021 at 6:30 PM EST

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening, and then mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 31°. West winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 48°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers likely during the evening, and then rain likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

SATURDAY: Rain likely during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. Breezy, with east winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Breezy, with southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. new rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 41°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the morning and early afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 22°.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 42°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 26°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L5 – was located over western Quebec with a minimum central pressure of 969 mb. Extending through western Quebec and into central Ohio and back across Arkansas is the cold front associated with L5. This cold front is being accompanied by some rain showers which are moving through our region. However, radar imagery shows that there is hardly any activity further to the northwest where the cold front has already passed through.

As we head through the evening hours, the cold front will move through our region and then exit the area. In doing so, the rain showers will taper off and so too will the clouds. I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be likely in our region during the overnight hours, however there may still be a few extra clouds to the extreme southern portion of our region. The reason for this will be that the cold front will begin to stall out across Kentucky during the overnight hours. In the meantime, temperatures will likely drop down to around 29° – 33° overnight.

Mostly clear skies early Friday Morning will then give way to increasing clouds which will lead to mostly cloudy skies in our region during the afternoon. A new area of low pressure – L6 – will begin to develop down in the Ozarks by the late afternoon. In doing so, the frontal boundary will begin to drift a bit to the north. This may allow for a stray rain shower to be possible in our region during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers by the late afternoon. The presence of the thickening clouds, as with a northeasterly wind at around 5-15 mph, will likely work to keep our afternoon high temperature at around 46° – 50°.

Widespread rain showers will likely move into our region as we head into the evening hours on Friday with the center of L6 making it’s way towards the Louisville, KY area by the late night hours. The frontal boundary will inch closer towards our region, and the rain will likely become near-steady to steady during the overnight hours. Temperatures will likely remain fairly steady during the overnight at around 37° – 41°, though they may rise a degree or so as we head towards sunrise.

L6 will pass through southern Ohio during the day on Saturday. In doing so, the near-steady to steady rain will likely continue into the early morning hours. However, the arrival of the warm front in our region will likely mean that locations south of the front will start to see the rain tapering off a bit. I am expecting that the warm front will likely reach up to around I-70 during the late morning and early afternoon, and this may allow for a brief period of temperatures rising up to around 53° – 57° in our region. Afterwards, L6 will move off to our east and the cold front associated with it will pass just off to our south as well. The winds will likely become more northwesterly during the evening and overnight hours, and this could mean that a few flurries may be around during the overnight Saturday Night and then into the day on Sunday.

Afterwards, a large area of high pressure will move into our region, and this will work to keep our regional weather fairly quiet for the most part. A weak disturbance may try to move through on Tuesday, but aside from a lone rain shower or snow shower, I am not expecting much in the way of activity from that. Afterwards, an upper level trough will begin to move towards the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes Region, and this may allow for us to have some precipitation during the middle/end of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

