Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castalia Margaretta 80, Norwalk St. Paul 35
Clyde 74, Vermilion 44
Cols. Beechcroft 78, Cols. Centennial 26
Edon 48, Holgate 31
Gibsonburg 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45
Gorham Fayette 44, Montpelier 27
Heath 59, Granville 58
Huron 43, Bellevue 38
Lakeside Danbury 54, Kansas Lakota 48
Norwalk 52, Sandusky Perkins 49
Old Fort 47, Sandusky St. Mary 41
Pettisville 60, W. Unity Hilltop 27
Sandusky 64, Tiffin Columbian 62
Tiffin Calvert 53, Fremont St. Joseph 16
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Delta 16
Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Liberty Christian Academy 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: