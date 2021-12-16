Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49

Central – Wise 65, Hampton, Tenn. 55

GW-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

Honaker 55, Chilhowie 43

John Battle 45, Graham 33

Madison County 54, East Rockingham 23

Mills Godwin 50, Atlee 13

Morristown West, Tenn. 65, Ridgeview 50

Parry McCluer 60, Highland-Monterey 4

Patrick County 49, Dan River 43

Rye Cove 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

Smithfield 44, Tabb 34

Union 47, Thomas Walker 36

