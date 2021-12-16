Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49
Central – Wise 65, Hampton, Tenn. 55
GW-Danville 43, Martinsville 32
Honaker 55, Chilhowie 43
John Battle 45, Graham 33
Madison County 54, East Rockingham 23
Mills Godwin 50, Atlee 13
Morristown West, Tenn. 65, Ridgeview 50
Parry McCluer 60, Highland-Monterey 4
Patrick County 49, Dan River 43
Rye Cove 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
Smithfield 44, Tabb 34
Union 47, Thomas Walker 36
