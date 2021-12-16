Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 53, Northeast Bradford 21

Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, North Star 50

Blue Mountain 50, Panther Valley 49

Cedar Cliff 62, Central York 49

Central Dauphin East 42, Carlisle 38

Central Martinsburg 64, Bishop McCort 51

Chester 54, Newark, Del. 40

Chestnut Ridge 70, Greater Johnstown 62

Downingtown West 75, Coatesville 56

Erie East 65, West Chester Henderson 64

Ferndale 53, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 46

Friends Select 63, Mercersburg Academy 55

Haverford 66, Upper Darby 45

Holy Ghost Prep 63, New Hope-Solebury 31

Holy Redeemer 53, Neumann 39

Kennett 50, Oxford 39

Lampeter-Strasburg 70, Manheim Central 47

Laurel Highlands 88, Greensburg Salem 25

Lebanon 63, Ephrata 34

Mercer 60, Portersville Christian 34

Neshaminy 78, Pennsbury 78, 3OT

New Castle 66, Shaler 53

Norristown 63, Penn Wood 54

Northwestern 50, Union City 45

Northwestern Lehigh 60, Palmerton 53

Notre Dame-Green Pond 78, Bangor 67

Palisades 55, Catasauqua 28

Pottsville 54, North Schuylkill 37

Pottsville Nativity 60, Weatherly 24

Saegertown 66, Titusville 36

Steel Valley 70, Chartiers-Houston 59

Strath Haven 46, Penncrest 36

Tri-Valley 64, Minersville 26

Tyrone 62, Penns Valley 50

Upper Perkiomen 66, Pottstown 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/