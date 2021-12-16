The Rambo Memorial Health Center Encourage Community to Get Free Flu Shot

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Free flu shots are still available at the Rambo Memorial Health Center for residents in Muskingum County.

Rambo Memorial Health Center has given about 4,000 flu shots so far this year, however, Shannon Bell, the Executive Director at Rambo, said there has been a recent increase in flu cases.

“We also wanted to let everybody know that it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. You can get a free flu vaccine here at Rambo if you are a Muskingum County resident, it is free,” Bell stated. “If you are outside of the County, there’s still a $20 fee, but the CDC has also seen an increase of the flu so the flu is here and you need to get protected.”

Bell said the vaccine takes two weeks for the body to build up immunity against the flu. Residents are able to protect themselves, but getting the flu vaccine can lessen the concern on respiratory issues.

“Our biggest concern is reducing the burden of respiratory illness. We all have a responsibility in this community to reduce that burden and COVID numbers are still high so our way of alleviating that is to reduce the respiratory burden,” Bell said.

January and February are prominently heavy months for the flu, but Rambo Memorial Health Center is prepared to assist any resident with veteran nurses and an easy, and gentle process when getting the flu shots at their facility.

To get more information on receiving a free flu shot, please visit at rambomemorialhealthcenter.org.