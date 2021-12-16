Quickly hits 7 3-pointers, short-handed beat Rockets 116-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday night.

New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.

Evan Fournier added 23 points for New York, and Julius Randle had 21.

The Knicks had four players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols — R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox. On top of that, Derrick Rose started the game but left with a sore right ankle after playing just 12 minutes.

The Rockets are were short-handed, with starters Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood dealing with injuries.

The Knicks hit 17 of 36 3-pointers.. Fournier made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and hit 8 of 12 from the field, and Randle made 3 of 8 3s. Quickley made 7 of 10 from long range.

Daniel Theis led Houston with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jae’Sean Tate had 20 points, and Garrison Mathews added 17.

New York led 57-51 at halftime. Houston won the second and third quarters and entered the fourth quarter down 84-82 before running out of gas.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York outrebounded Houston 40-29. Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson both had nine rebounds. … Nerlens Noel had multiple blocks for a second straight game and for the sixth time this season. … The Knicks have won five straight over the Rockets after losing 27 of the previous 29 meetings.

Rockets: Wood (left knee tendinitis) is expected back on Saturday against Detroit. … Tate received a technical in the third quarter after protesting a foul called on him. … Houston had another sluggish start, defensively, allowing 39 first-quarter points. The Rockets have allowed 35 or more first-quarter points in four straight games after doing so just twice in the previous 25 games.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Boston on Saturday night.

Rockets: At Detroit on Saturday.