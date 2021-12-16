N. Texas puts streak on line vs Wichita State

North Texas (6-3) vs. Wichita State (8-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Wichita State. North Texas is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Wichita State is coming off an 82-63 win over Alcorn State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Thomas Bell is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is also a key contributor, putting up 12.8 points per game. The Shockers have been led by Tyson Etienne, who is averaging 13.3 points.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Bell has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 68.4 points while giving up 57.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mean Green. Wichita State has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its past three contests while North Texas has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Texas defense has allowed only 55.4 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-lowest figure in the country. The Wichita State offense has put up just 67.4 points through 10 games (ranked 214th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com