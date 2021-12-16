Morgan Wins Big On Road Over Maysville

MAYSVILLE, O.H.- The Morgan Raiders got on the board first in their girls basketball matchup and did not look back.

Good ball movement by the Raiders helped them get out to a quick lead. But, the Maysville Panthers came to play as well early on. Both teams scored in bunches early on.

Katie Hook poured in nine early points while Odessa Smith had six. She also helped facilitate open looks and scores for the Raiders.

For Maysville, Jayda McGarvey led the charge with six points in the first quarter and made a big-three pointer in the second quarter.

The Morgan Raiders would go on to win big in this one, triumphing over Maysville 65-27.