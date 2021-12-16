Lamar Jackson not at practice in portion open to reporters

Sports
Associated Press32

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not at practice for Baltimore on Thursday during the portion open to reporters.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of the sprained ankle that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson during the game against Cleveland, and he also guided Baltimore to a victory at Chicago when Jackson was sick.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

South Dakota State heads to FCS semifinals this weekend

Associated Press

Bears see all 3 coordinators go on COVID-19 list

Associated Press

South Dakota State heads to FCS semifinals this weekend

Associated Press